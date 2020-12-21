Butte Exchange Club shops for Butte children

The Butte Exchange Club held its annual Spirit of Christmas project this year by shopping for Christmas gifts for 30 children on Nov. 29. Club members and volunteers gathered at Walmart to fill the Christmas lists of local disadvantaged children in cooperation with Action Inc. This year the needs were even greater because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joann Bracco, the club’s chairperson, said the group used this year’s budget of $4,600 to make a special Christmas for these children. The Butte Exchange Club and major financial donations from club members Jeff Francis, Doug Rotondi and Tom Daniel, funded this project.

Participating shoppers this year included Exchange Club members and volunteers Joann Bracco, Jim Stilwell, Julie Crnich, Doug Rotondi, Chris Miller, John and Kathleen McBride, Kim Burnett, Bruce and Peggy Graving, and Kiely Thoen. Stephanie Rickey, Talon Brassard, Ashlea Neill and Leaona Dorcheus, volunteers from Glacier Bank, also helped with shopping. Finally, 10 members of the Butte High School Excel Club, sponsored by the Butte Exchange Club, enthusiastically helped out. They include Carley Trefts, Sophie Archibald, Morgan Immel, Maria Krsic, Olivia Quinn, Joscelyn Cleveland, Tanner Compton Petersen, Erik Johns, Taylinn Garrett and Colt Quinn.

The gifts were delivered to Action Inc., the local Community Action Partner, for delivery to the children at Christmas.