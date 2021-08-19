Butte Exchange Club awards 'Book of Golden Deeds'

The Butte Exchange Club honored Karen Sullivan, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, with the “Book of Golden Deeds” award at its club meeting on Aug. 10. The “Book of Golden Deeds” is a prestigious honor awarded annually by the Butte Exchange Club to a member or members of the community who have made a noteworthy effort to make our community a better place to live. Winners are typically not Exchange Club members.

This year the “Book of Golden Deeds” was awarded to Karen Sullivan and the Butte Silver Bow Health Department for their monumental efforts to battle the COVID-19 virus in our community. An Exchange Club news release noted that their efforts helped Silver Bow County achieve one of the highest COVID vaccination rates in the state and the number of local COVID cases has remained lower than many other localities. The entire community has benefited from what they have accomplished and the Butte Exchange Club is honored to recognize their work, the release said.

The Butte Exchange Club is part of the National Exchange Club and is a service organization operating in Butte since 1923. It operates service programs in Americanism, community service, youth activities and child abuse prevention. It meets weekly at noon on the second floor of the Hennessy Building.

