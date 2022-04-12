Butte Exchange Club awards $8,500 in scholarships

The Butte Exchange Club recently awarded $8,500 in scholarships at the club’s annual Youth of the Year and ACE Award Scholarship luncheon held at the Bert Mooney Airport.

Sydnie Byrnes, a senior at Butte High School and a 4.0 student, was selected as the Butte Exchange Club Youth of the Year and the recipient of a $2,000 scholarship.

The Youth of the Year Scholarship is selected based on an essay submitted by candidates from the local high schools and a detailed application which documents their activities and community service. Seven students submitted essays. This year’s theme, prepared by the National Exchange Club for the Youth of the Year Program is:

“The COVID-19 Pandemic drastically changed every aspect of our lives, in every imaginable way. Reflecting on what you learned during this time about yourself, your community and the world, explain how your perspectives on success, empathy, prioritizing, social inequities, and leadership have been reshaped.”

Evan Pentecost was selected as the ACE Award winner and received a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by the Butte Exchange Club and New Horizon Technologies. Pentecost was also the recipient of the $1,500 Rosa Family Scholarship and the $1,000 Susan Welsch Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Resodyn Corporation.

The ACE Award, which stands for Accepting the Challenge of Excellence, was awarded by the Butte Exchange Club to Butte’s turn-around student of the year. Other candidates, along with Pentecost, were McKinsie Mason and Max Demarais.

Pentecost described the impact of losing both of his parents in an automobile crash involving a drunk driver when he was 6 years old. Mason talked about the unexpected loss of her father from a fall when she was a young teenager. Demarais talked about losing an eye due to a brain tumor as he was about to enter high school.

Mason and Demarais each received general Exchange Club scholarships in the amount of $1,250 sponsored by Butte Exchange Club members Andy Durkin, Lee Walsh, Todd Johnson, Tom Daniel and Doug Rotondi.

