Butte Exchange Club announces Excel Club awards

The Butte Exchange Club, sponsor of the Butte High School Excel Club, announced the winners of two major awards to Excel Club members at the Butte Exchange Club meeting on May 3.

Carly Trefts, graduating Butte High School Senior, was the winner of the $1,000 Excel Club Scholarship for outstanding involvement and leadership in the Butte High School Excel Club. Trefts plans to major in civil engineering at Montana State University.

Sophie Archibald, also a graduating senior at Butte High School, was selected as the overall Exchange Club Member of the Year. Archibald plans to attend University of Washington and has an interest in statistics and political science.

The Exchange Club Member of the Year recognizes the member who in the opinion of the selection committee has contributed most to club activities this past program year. Archibald was the first member of the high school Excel Club to win the Member of the Year award in the history of the Butte Exchange Club.

Working with the adult Exchange Club, the Excel Club members have contributed countless hours to painting buildings at the Mining Museum, handing out flags at the Fourth of July parade, helping with displays to raise awareness for the prevention of child abuse, helping display and take down flags for the Field of Honor for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, staining benches at the Butte Y, shopping for the Club’s annual Spirit of Christmas project as part of the community Adopt a Family program, and supporting veterans with Treat Street and Christmas cards at the Veterans Center.

