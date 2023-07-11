What happens in Vegas, doesn’t always stay in Vegas. Especially when a number of young Butte dancers took center stage and dazzled the judges at a recent dance competition.

There was much to celebrate Tuesday night as members of Butte’s own Dynamic Dance & Tumbling Academy took a celebratory ride on a fire truck throughout the Mining City.

The last week of June, these Butte dancers brought their energy and talent to Las Vegas for a national dance competition. The routines proved to be show-stoppers, and by July 1 the Butte studio came out ahead in several categories.

No easy feat as the competition, as always, was fierce, with approximately 300 dance studios nationwide competing. With five different divisions, judges had their work cut out for them in ranking the nearly 3,500 dances.

One Butte group of six, however, not only came out ahead but took home the gold by performing the “best mini dance.”

Krista Harrington, who runs the studio with her sister, Kymee, wasn’t sure if the group, who had never made it into the final round, was ready for the challenge.

As the dancers kept climbing the ranks, the Butte woman was thrilled to be proven wrong. She was afraid to get her hopes up and thought maybe, just maybe, these girls, ages 8 to 10, would place seventh because they were up against dance teams who had been winning for years and years.

“This was the most shocking experience,” said Harrington, “and so exciting.”

"Mighty Warrior," the winning dance, was choreographed by Harrington, with dancers Clara Hiatt, Lyriq Stajcar, Sawyer Lawson, Lyric Okrusch, Kyndri Pate, and Shirlee Schwemin. It also received a “best technique” nomination.

More accolades found their way to this Butte dance group.

According to Harrington, all 10 of the Butte tap dances performed received “Judges’ Pick” awards, with nine placing in the top five. One dance in particular, “Wing$,” included all of Dynamic’s 43 tap dancers and received a “best choreography” nomination nod.

“Our highest scoring ‘junior age division’ dance, ‘Din Da Daa’ was the highest scoring small group in the junior division,” said a proud Harrington, “and received a nomination for best tap dance.”

As for the teen dancers, well they placed second overall in hip hop and third overall in lyrical.

“It was a wonderful experience for the Butte dancers,” said Harrington.

This year marks the studio’s 40th anniversary year in business. The Dixie’s School of Dance was started by Dixie Harrington in 1983, and by 1998 her daughters took the reins and renamed it the Dynamic Dance & Tumbling Academy.