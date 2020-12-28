Butte driver shot in Walmart parking lot

A Butte man was shot in the ankle just as he was pulling out of the Walmart parking lot on the afternoon before Christmas.

At about 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Carter to speak to the shooting victim, who told officers he was getting ready to turn south onto Harrison Avenue when a white Honda pulled alongside his vehicle. He heard a gunshot and then felt pain in his ankle.

While investigating the case, officers learned that an acquaintance of the victim shot through the driver’s side door, and the bullet struck the victim in the ankle.

The shooting remains under investigation.

