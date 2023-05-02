A contingent of Superfund-savvy Butte residents took the EPA to the woodshed Monday night.

Speaker after speaker lambasted the agency for its lack of progress cleaning up the toxic wastes lingering from a legacy of mining and smelting.

EPA officials ranging from KC Becker, Denver-based administrator for Region 8, to Nikia Greene, remedial project manager for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit, were among EPA employees who received an earful during the meeting at the Butte Emergency Operations Center.

Many of the speakers, including businessman and radio host Ron Davis, have been bird-dogging the Superfund process in Butte for years.

“I was very involved in the cleanup of this community for about 25 years,” Davis said. “And what’s happened to me is what’s happened to this community. Between the EPA, ARCO, the state of Montana, whoever else you want to add, you’ve lulled this community to sleep.

“You’ve done nothing to protect us. You’ve done nothing but kill the messengers,” he said. “I will tell you right now, I have no respect for the EPA.”

Most speakers referenced the action level in Butte for lead in soils of 1,200 ppm and its comparison to the 400 ppm action level in Anaconda and many other places. The EPA has previously justified Butte’s higher action level, which allows more lead in soils than in Anaconda before triggering remediation, by saying the type of lead in Anaconda is more easily absorbed by the body because its source was smelter emissions.

On Monday night, Evan Barrett said the EPA’s position is based on faulty assumptions.

EPA has acknowledged that smelting and heap roasting of ore occurred in Butte but has generally downplayed smelting as a contributor to lead in soils and attics. There is also evidence that smelter emissions blew into Butte from Anaconda. Becker, who participated virtually, said EPA is engaged in an agency-wide review of soil lead levels. She said she hopes more information will be available by summer’s end.

Fritz Daily was among the speakers critical of how long the cleanup process has taken. In 1982, EPA proposed that Silver Bow Creek be added to the agency’s National Priority List and it was listed as a Superfund site in 1983. Butte was added to the Silver Bow Creek site in 1987.

Daily, who is 77 years old, said he does not anticipate living long enough to see the cleanup completed.

In June 2020, the signing of the consent decree for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit stirred celebration in Butte-Silver Bow County. It seemed a promising milestone, outlining the Atlantic Richfield Co.’s remaining responsibilities to addressing historic mining and smelting related pollution in the city-county.

Atlantic Richfield bought the Anaconda Co., the original polluter, in 1977 and is considered liable under Superfund law for the Anaconda Co.’s legacy of pollution.

When the consent decree was signed, an op-ed by two top EPA officials, Doug Benevento and Greg Sopkin, expressed optimism about the future.

“This agreement will help bring closure to four decades of Superfund in this community,” they wrote. “Along with actions in an amended record of decision for the site, this agreement will secure human health and create beautiful amenities for all who live in and visit this magnificent part of Montana.”

Yet Daily and others who spoke Monday night said little significant remediation has happened since the consent decree was court approved in September 2020. The state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, not EPA, tackled cleaning up the Parrot Tailings, Daily noted.

Several speakers commented about the Atlantic Richfield and EPA’s consideration of using “onsite material,” also referred to as “grey dirt” and “dirty dirt,” instead of clean fill at remediation sites. The material would be slightly contaminated but not tainted enough to qualify for removal.

“Is the EPA removing toxic dirt only to replace it with toxic dirt?” asked John Ray.

Mick Ringsak described the potential use of grey dirt as fill as “one of the most asinine things I’ve ever heard in my life.”

There also was discussion about the need for a truly independent study of community health. One speaker referenced the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry as one entity that might complete such a study.

The EPA has recently emphasized a commitment to more transparency and community involvement. The agency got a full dose of the latter Monday.

“Butte deserves better,” Daily said.