Butte denizen bets the field at Kentucky Derby and comes out ahead!

Betting on every horse in a race is usually a losing strategy since it usually takes a big longshot to win and usually they don’t.

Alicia Kachmarik of Butte knew that much even though she’s not a “big bettor,” but here’s how she looked at things after spending all day at iconic Churchill Downs this past Saturday with America’s most celebrated horse race — the Kentucky Derby — up next.

“I really didn’t go in knowing a lot about horses and really didn’t win anything else for the day in my tiny bets, so I bet a couple of bucks on every horse in the Derby,” said Alicia, who traveled to Louisville, Kentucky for the race with her husband, Dan.

“I knew that if one of the better-odds horses won, it wouldn’t (pay) anything, but either way, I could walk away and say I won something at the Derby,” she said.

She actually put $5 on each pony and on this day, she did come out ahead. That’s what happens when a long, long, longshot crosses the finish first.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the field on Friday, and after the 3-year-old colt was added because of a late scratch, he ended up at 80-1 odds. At the end of the day Saturday, he had won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The only horse with longer odds to win the Derby was Donerail at 91-1 odds in 1913.

Shoot, even if Kachmarik hadn’t bet a thing, or like most at Churchill on Saturday, only put money on other horses to win, she witnessed history.

Their seats were lined up with the beginning of the homestretch and at that point, Rich Strike was still in the middle of the pack.

“It looked like a couple of favorites were going to win it, so we’re watching them go down the homestretch and the crowd just became electric,” Kachmarik said. “You could hear the commentator and then you couldn’t hear him anymore because the crowd was cheering so loud.

“I think just having the excitement of an underdog coming away with something like that, it goes to point of you can’t bet against somebody too early,” she said. “He wasn’t even in the race on Friday.”

There were 20 horses so betting the field at $5 each cost Kachmarik $100. But the one $5 wager on Rick Strike paid $409, so for the Derby, she came out $309 ahead.

The trip had sort of been planned for some time.

About five years ago, one of her college friends from Santa Clara University in California suggested that when the friend turned 40, they take in the Derby at Churchill Downs to celebrate.

“We kind of blew it off at first but then she and her husband made it a reality,” Kachmarik said.

She said she knew of about 10 others from Butte who were also at the Derby and she ran into some of them Saturday, but doesn’t know if any bet on Rich Strike. Here’s betting they had a good time, too, regardless.

“The place is just huge,” she said. “It’s remarkable and it’s so crazy to see everyone dressed to the nines, from all over the U.S. and the world. Everywhere we’d meet somebody, they were from somewhere different. It was just a very, very unique event.”

