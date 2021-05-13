 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte Democrats elect officers
0 comments
top story

Butte Democrats elect officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cassidy Duddy

Duddy

The Butte-Silver Bow County Democrats elected Cassidy Duddy as chair at their April meeting. Duddy was a Montana delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Montana District 76 Rep. Donavon Hawk will serve as vice-chair. Heatherlynn Meeks will remain secretary and Faith Scow was elected treasurer. Barb Jeniker and Glen Southergill will remain the state committee.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group plans to send representatives to conventions focusing on rules and offices this summer and will construct a float for the Fourth of July parade.

Precinct captain positions are open for many of the county’s 29 precincts. For a full list of open positions, go to https://www.bsbdemocrats.org. For more information, email bsbdems@gmail.com, visit the Butte-Silver Bow Democratic Central Committee Facebook page, or call Marian Jensen at 406-498-4755.

Butte-Silver Bow County Democrats hold meetings on the third Thursday of every month at the Carpenters Union Hall at 5:30 p.m. This month's meeting will be in person as well as on Zoom.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News