Butte Democrats elect officers

The Butte-Silver Bow County Democrats elected Cassidy Duddy as chair at their April meeting. Duddy was a Montana delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Montana District 76 Rep. Donavon Hawk will serve as vice-chair. Heatherlynn Meeks will remain secretary and Faith Scow was elected treasurer. Barb Jeniker and Glen Southergill will remain the state committee.

The group plans to send representatives to conventions focusing on rules and offices this summer and will construct a float for the Fourth of July parade.

Precinct captain positions are open for many of the county’s 29 precincts. For a full list of open positions, go to https://www.bsbdemocrats.org. For more information, email bsbdems@gmail.com, visit the Butte-Silver Bow Democratic Central Committee Facebook page, or call Marian Jensen at 406-498-4755.

Butte-Silver Bow County Democrats hold meetings on the third Thursday of every month at the Carpenters Union Hall at 5:30 p.m. This month's meeting will be in person as well as on Zoom.

