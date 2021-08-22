Butte Days parade, events slated for Aug. 27-28

Organizers of a new event called Butte Days are hoping to make next weekend’s parade and events an annual fundraiser to benefit local veterans.

All Veterans Count of Butte is organizing its inaugural Butte Days for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28, at the Drunk‘n Miner Saloon, 1800 Meadowlark Lane.

“We see it as the first festival for the people of Butte … not a tourist event, but different events for different people,’’ said event organizer Doug Ingraham, treasurer of the non-profit All Veterans Count.

The weekend will include a comedy show featuring local and national talent and a hypnotist, a parade, a classic car show, a flag presentation and military display, and a drag show.

Ingraham hopes to see 20 to 30 floats in the parade and said he’s seeing increased interest in the event.

Honorary grand marshal for Saturday’s parade will be retired Undersheriff George Skuletich and his wife, Mary Anne. Honorary service member will be Vietnam veteran Pat Pennell of Butte. Pennell’s daughters, Dawn and Pam, nominated him to honor his service. The late Kookie Roberson of Butte will also be honored for her support to veterans, equality and inclusion.