Butte Days Aug. 26-28 offers parade, car show and more

All Veterans Count hosts Butte Days Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26-28, with a comedy night and drag show, a parade, a car show and a fundraising pancake breakfast.

Some events are ticketed and others are free to the public. Food vendors will be onsite at Drunk ‘N Miner Saloon, 1800 Meadowlark Lane.

Schedule of events

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Comedy and hypnotist night with Gabriel Holmes at the Drunk’N Miner Saloon. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is ticketed and outdoors rain or shine. Content may not be suitable for all ages. For ticket information visit eventbrite.com.

9:45 p.m. to 2 a.m. — After party and meet & greet. Must be 18 years old. Cocktails with comedians inside front bar of Drunk’n Miner Saloon w/special DJ after comedy show.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

1 p.m. — Butte Day Parade begins at Butte Plaza Mall, proceeds south in eastbound lane, turns right on Meadowlark Lane to Drunk’n Miner Saloon.

2 to 7 p.m. — "Show & Shine" car show

3 p.m. — Veteran and public civil servant honorary ceremony

3:30 p.m. — Live music

2 to 7 p.m. — Kids activities and carnival

5 p.m. — raffle drawing, best of show prize winners announced

5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — Live music

7:30 to 10 p.m. — Fourth Annual Queens & Cocktails Drag Revue presents “Ladies of the Night.’’ Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by adult supervision/parental guidance. For ticket information visit eventbrite.com.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. — After party, “Mingle or Dance the Night Away” with the cast, friends and special guest DJ

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Fundraising pancake breakfast hosted by All Veterans Count at American Legion Silver Bow Post #1, 3201 Wynne St. Proceeds benefit American Legion Silver Bow Post #1.