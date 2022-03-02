Butte Cystic Fibrosis NCAA Calcutta set for March 16

The Butte Cystic Fibrosis Basketball Calcutta has been held each year since 2014 to raise money to find a cure for cystic fibrosis, which is a chronic lifelong and deadly genetic disease that attacks the respiratory and digestive systems of CF patients. Each year on the Wednesday evening following the selection of teams for the Men’s NCAA basketball term the Calcutta is held at the Butte Country Club auctioning off all the teams in the tournament to the highest bidder, with 10% of the total bids given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and 90% of the bids returned to the bidders in cash prizes according to how their teams perform in the tournament.The 8th annual Butte Cystic Fibrosis NCAA Basketball Calcutta will be held at the Butte Country Club on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, starting at 5:30 PM. The public is welcome, but you must be 18 or older to attend.

The Calcutta auction is licensed by the state of Montana and fully legal. There will be free food and no host bar. Last year's Calcutta resulted in $172,850 in total bids on the teams in the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament with 10% of the bids — $17,285, — going directly to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for research to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. Another $155,565 of the bids were returned to the bidders in cash prizes. A Dutch auction of services and merchandise generously donated by local merchants and people from Butte and elsewhere contributed another $3,400 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and $3,400 to the Cody Dieruf Foundation, which provides financial support to cystic fibrosis patients and their families.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's research has led to discoveries of new treatments and medications that are improving the quality of life and extending the life expectancy of CS patients. In fact, two new drugs Orkambi and Trikafta have been approved by the FDA within the last two years and have provided remarkable improvement to the quality of CF lives patients’ lives.

Your generosity is reaping great rewards for CF patients. The Calcutta has become one of the most entertaining and fun nights of the year and continues to grow and grow. Check out the yearly bids and payouts at buttecalcutta.org and make plans to attend and contribute to a great cause and win some money.

