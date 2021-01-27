Butte CPR launches revolving trust to preserve more buildings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The local real estate market is starting to move, which is an encouraging sign that investment in Butte is increasing,” said Jason Silvernale, a member of the trust’s steering committee. “But private investment can’t do everything. This program targets the most deteriorated buildings, and the restoration work will comply with historic preservation standards, which doesn’t always happen.”

Butte CPR just reached its capital fundraising target of $200,000 for the trust, thanks to a grant of $100,000 from The 1772 Foundation, a non-profit that supports historic preservation across the country.

The foundation granted funds last year for developing a feasibility study and a strategic plan for the trust, both of which are available on the Butte CPR website, buttecpr.org. It also provided money that will allow the trust to convene a workshop this year to learn about additional financing techniques from leaders at other funds.

The program also has received an $80,000 grant the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust authority, a $15,000 donation from Butte CPR and a grant from the Montana Cultural Trust.