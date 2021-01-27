Butte CPR launches revolving trust to preserve more buildings

A leading preservation organization in Butte is starting a new program to purchase dilapidated, vacant or other at-risk properties, restore them and then sell them for a small profit.
Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will then put money from the sales into a revolving fund for buying and renovating more houses on an ongoing basis. It has raised $200,000 to get the trust program established.
Butte CPR says such programs have had a significant impact in other communities where hundreds of properties and sometimes entire neighborhoods are restored over time.
“We’re very excited about this program,” said Larry Smith, the organization’s president. “It’s a big step forward for Butte CPR as we move into purchasing and rehabilitating buildings for the first time. We think this could have a real positive effect on Butte, helping the economy and saving historic buildings at the same time.”
The group says the program is an important piece in Butte’s “overall mosaic of strong economic development and thoughtful historic preservation” by addressing smaller, more difficult projects that developers aren’t as eager to tackle.
The renovation projects will create jobs, improve neighborhoods and generate additional real-estate taxes to support Butte’s infrastructure, it says.
“The local real estate market is starting to move, which is an encouraging sign that investment in Butte is increasing,” said Jason Silvernale, a member of the trust’s steering committee. “But private investment can’t do everything. This program targets the most deteriorated buildings, and the restoration work will comply with historic preservation standards, which doesn’t always happen.”
Butte CPR just reached its capital fundraising target of $200,000 for the trust, thanks to a grant of $100,000 from The 1772 Foundation, a non-profit that supports historic preservation across the country.
The foundation granted funds last year for developing a feasibility study and a strategic plan for the trust, both of which are available on the Butte CPR website, buttecpr.org. It also provided money that will allow the trust to convene a workshop this year to learn about additional financing techniques from leaders at other funds.
The program also has received an $80,000 grant the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust authority, a $15,000 donation from Butte CPR and a grant from the Montana Cultural Trust.
With capital funding in hand, the next steps in launching the trust are to form a board, hire a half-time staff person and select the first property for renovation this spring, with completion of the first project targeted for the end of the year.
“We hope to grow the trust over time, restoring multiple homes each year and eventually tackling commercial buildings,” said steering committee member Keegan Hall. “Once we’ve got some successes under our belt, we’d love to partner on some larger commercial projects.”
For more information or to volunteer, donate or suggest a property for restoration, contact Butte CPR at info@buttecpr.org or visit the web site at buttecpr.org.