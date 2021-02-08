Butte courthouse to reopen next week; vaccination clinic set for Wednesday

The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and other local government buildings will reopen to the public effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The Nov. 10, 2020 order issued by Health Officer Karen Sullivan closed all county government buildings, with the exception of buildings housing law enforcement, fire personnel, the Health Department and public works employees. At that time, Butte-Silver Bow was seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Sullivan said Monday the November order was issued to protect the general public and county employees.
During the closure, government services were delivered online, via telephone, email and mail.
Sullivan said the COVID-19 situation in Butte-Silver Bow has stabilized since the November spike. County employees will work this week to ensure government buildings and various departments are ready for public interaction.
Public health precautions, such as appropriate physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings, will be continued and enforced, Sullivan said.
Most county government services are delivered Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sullivan said rescinding of the order will return county operations to those normal business hours.
Meanwhile, a mass vaccination clinic is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Butte Civic Center.
Sullivan said Health Department staff is in the process of calling people ages 70 and over who are on wait lists for their first COVID-19 vaccinations.
Wednesday’s clinic will be the fourth conducted by the Butte-Silver Unified Health Command, comprised of the Health Department, St. James Healthcare, Southwest Montana Community Health Center and the North American Indian Alliance.
Those who received the Pfizer vaccine at the first clinic on Jan. 20 will receive their second shots at a booster clinic being held Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Civic Center. Individuals are asked to come at the same time they received their first shots.
Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine at that Jan. 20 clinic will receive their second shots at booster clinics being held Feb. 16-17 at the Civic Center, Sullivan said.
The clinics have resulted in the first vaccination of an estimated 2,097 individuals, said Sullivan, who added that UHC organizers anticipated vaccinating more than 800 people at Wednesday’s clinic.
The clinics remain in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan, with a focus on people ages 70 and older. Once the UHC team has vaccinated a majority of that demographic, people in the second tier of Phase 1B will be contacted — those ages 16 to 69 with certain underlying health conditions.
On Monday, the Health Department issued its weekly data report. As of Sunday, Feb. 7, the department was reporting 3,549 positive cases in the county, since the county was informed of its first case March 13.
Of those, 3,407 have recovered, and 64 cases remain active.
For the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, the Health Department reported 84 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up five cases from the previous week of Jan 23-29, when 79 new cases were reported.
Based on those 84 news cases, daily average cases for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5 was 12, up slightly from the previous week’s daily average cases of 11. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Jan. 30-Feb.
5 was 34, up from 32 per 100,000 the previous week.
For the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 271 close contacts were identified, down from 289 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive in a given time period — went up from the previous time period, increasing to 9.7 percent in the time period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, up from 7.7 percent during the previous time period.
Communities should strive for COVID-19 cases of below 25 per 100,000 population, and a positivity rate below 10 percent, Sullivan said.
The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health met in a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 4 to discuss those two primary metrics and the board’s emergency rule adopted Dec. 22. That rule established a local mandate for face coverings, and also established 10 p.m. closure times and 50 percent capacity limits at the county’s bars, restaurants, distilleries, breweries and casinos. The rule also requires any gathering of more than 25 people be approved by the Health Department. At that meeting, the board opted to move closure times to 12:30 a.m.
At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 10, the board will deliberate metric points to guide its future decision-making regarding the COVID-19 event.