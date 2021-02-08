Butte courthouse to reopen next week; vaccination clinic set for Wednesday

Sullivan said Health Department staff is in the process of calling people ages 70 and over who are on wait lists for their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

Wednesday’s clinic will be the fourth conducted by the Butte-Silver Unified Health Command, comprised of the Health Department, St. James Healthcare, Southwest Montana Community Health Center and the North American Indian Alliance.

Those who received the Pfizer vaccine at the first clinic on Jan. 20 will receive their second shots at a booster clinic being held Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Civic Center. Individuals are asked to come at the same time they received their first shots.

Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine at that Jan. 20 clinic will receive their second shots at booster clinics being held Feb. 16-17 at the Civic Center, Sullivan said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The clinics have resulted in the first vaccination of an estimated 2,097 individuals, said Sullivan, who added that UHC organizers anticipated vaccinating more than 800 people at Wednesday’s clinic.