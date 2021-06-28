Butte could get flights to Salt Lake City AND Denver

SkyWest Airlines says it would provide Butte flights to and from Salt Lake City and Denver over the next three years if it receives subsidies from a federal agency later this year.

That would start in January, giving Butte a second, big-city destination it has sought for years, if the U.S. Department of Transportation chooses that proposal over one by Boutique Air that would provide flights to Seattle and either Bozeman or Billings.

And the new flights to Denver would not require a separate revenue guarantee costing local entities hundreds of thousands of dollars. Landing a second airline or second city through such efforts has proven elusive in Butte so far.

The board that oversees Bert Mooney Airport is recommending the SkyWest proposal, which would initially entail one daily flight to Salt Lake City arranged through Delta Airlines and one daily flight to Denver arranged through United Airlines.

The daily flights would occur six days a week, with perhaps only one city getting a flight on Saturdays. But Pam Chamberlin, manager at Bert Mooney Airport, said two daily flights to each city would be possible if enough seats on the 50-passenger planes are sold.

SkyWest currently has two daily flights to and from Salt Lake most days arranged through Delta.