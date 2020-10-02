Butte company donates services to cut down hazardous trees in Father Sheehan Park

On Friday, Roberts’ four-member crew began the labor-intensive job of tree-cutting along Blacktail Creek at the southeastern edge of Father Sheehan Park. The centers of the felled cottonwoods were rotten.

Trevor Peterson, arborist for Butte-Silver Bow County, said Roberts’ company is helping the county cut down the trees because the cottonwoods were at the tail end of their life expectancy — around 80 years old — and would increasingly pose a safety threat to walkers.

The removal will take three days and the trees will be hauled out to the county landfill. Western States Cat Equipment Company in Butte has donated a backhoe to help remove tree stumps.

“These are all hazardous trees because they’re old, and you need skilled tree-cutters to take them down safely and properly without damaging the landscape or structures nearby,” Peterson said.

Once the trees are hauled away, Peterson said he plans to plant 20 new trees in the park. His goal is to plant at least 15 different species of trees.

Only about 40 species of trees do well in Butte, mostly because they can withstand the long, harsh winters here, he said. Cottonwoods are one of them, and those won’t be planted.