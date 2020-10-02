Butte company donates services to cut down hazardous trees in Father Sheehan Park

A local company has begun cutting down more than a dozen potentially hazardous old cottonwood trees free of charge so that Butte-Silver Bow can replant new trees at Father Sheehan Park.
Butte-based Over the Top Tree Service, LLC has volunteered its time and personnel to take down roughly 20 decaying trees around the park — a service for which they would’ve charged $12,000.
Jeremiah Roberts, owner of the tree removal service, said he wanted to give back to the city, which he said is not equipped to remove the dying trees.
“I know the city’s budget is limited, and to remove 17 to 20 of these types of trees properly is really expensive,” Roberts said. “There aren’t many tree removal companies in town that have trained people, or they do terrible work.”
Roberts, who’s been cutting and climbing trees his whole life, has been in business in Butte for five years and is one of the few companies in town with certified tree climbers. Over the Tree Top Service offers tree removal, trimming, tree injection systems and stump grinding among other services across Montana.
“Maintaining trees and taking them down can be challenging,” Roberts said, adding that October is one of the busier months for the industry. “We’re one of the only companies that offer services that involve tree climbing and advanced injection systems.”
On Friday, Roberts’ four-member crew began the labor-intensive job of tree-cutting along Blacktail Creek at the southeastern edge of Father Sheehan Park. The centers of the felled cottonwoods were rotten.
Trevor Peterson, arborist for Butte-Silver Bow County, said Roberts’ company is helping the county cut down the trees because the cottonwoods were at the tail end of their life expectancy — around 80 years old — and would increasingly pose a safety threat to walkers.
The removal will take three days and the trees will be hauled out to the county landfill. Western States Cat Equipment Company in Butte has donated a backhoe to help remove tree stumps.
“These are all hazardous trees because they’re old, and you need skilled tree-cutters to take them down safely and properly without damaging the landscape or structures nearby,” Peterson said.
Once the trees are hauled away, Peterson said he plans to plant 20 new trees in the park. His goal is to plant at least 15 different species of trees.
Only about 40 species of trees do well in Butte, mostly because they can withstand the long, harsh winters here, he said. Cottonwoods are one of them, and those won’t be planted.
“As you can see, this park doesn’t have much shade in it. And once these trees are all cut down, the freeway is going to get louder,” he said. “Putting in new trees would not only bring more shade, but will also block the traffic noise from the freeway, create more privacy within the park from the roads and increase the community’s value.”
Peterson has studied horticulture and forestry at Oregon State University and Washington State University, and among other things, was the foreman arborist for a private company and the arborist at Washington State University.
Among his long-term goals for the county is to make more residents aware of tree care, the dangers of neglecting maintenance and planting techniques.
Peterson also wants to establish a county-owned greenhouse, bring in more grant money to the urban forestry department and update the county’s tree ordinances — the most recent ordinance was established in 1984, he said.
Peterson also wants to plant more trees around the city and make Butte more luscious and green.
“Trees are so important in places like Butte that have an extensive mining history,” he said. “Trees filter the soil, store carbon and improve property values.”
