Hundreds of people piled into their cars 50 years ago this past Labor Day weekend for a single destination: Columbia Gardens.

Viewed as a place “where everybody meets everybody for a bit of fresh air,” it was the resort’s last hurrah and children wanted another chance to scream as the roller coaster car made that sharp turn, pump those arms and legs again on the cowboy swings, fly through the air on the bi-planes, hop on their favorite carousel horse, and maybe, just maybe get zinged one last time while holding on tight to the knobs of Paneek’s electric shock machine.

Sounds like a magical place found only within the pages of a fairytale, but it was real, and it was a crowning achievement for not just Butte, but Montana as well.

For the adults, surely nostalgia set in that weekend in 1973 as they strolled down the boardwalk, then veered off to get one last glimpse at the pavilion. For them, the closure had to have been doubly hard to take. It was time to say their final goodbyes to a place many had cherished their entire lives.

After all, they experienced all the wonders Butte’s very own piece of paradise had to offer from their childhood years on through to adulthood. The joys of those years could not be relived, but the memories of the laughter and joy remained.

That holiday weekend allowed them to somehow visualize those bygone days. Fifty years later, all that remains are the many memories and the stories left behind within the pages of Butte’s newspapers and history books.

Because of its longevity and the numerous renovations through the years, some of those memories were generational. What present-day residents recall about the resort may or may not coincide with the memories that have since been passed down.

Still, all those Gardens’ memories have become intertwined into Butte’s historic tapestry. Among the stories and highlights shared through the years are these bits of information, some more fascinating than others.

Here you will learn about Oyama, head of the buffalo herd, and “Big Jerry,” an elk who reportedly got what was coming to him. Read about the petrified man who almost took up residence at the Gardens, and a “not so little” mermaid who wowed the crowds during a Gardens exhibition. Better yet, find out the story behind “Eve, the eager beaver.”

For the most part, many of these short blurbs give readers some history and insight on just how special this resort was and its importance to the people of Butte.

Mining may have erased the physicality that was once the Gardens, but the memories are full embedded in the soul of this town. It truly was “the stuff that dreams are made of.”

Children's Day

Children’s Day originated in 1900 at the Gardens. In a Sept. 5, 1924 article, The Butte Miner stated the idea came from W.A. Clark, who reportedly asked his manager, Jesse R. Wharton to “arrange a day each week and carry every child in Silver Bow County to the Gardens. Carry them on every line free to where they can board a car for the Gardens and give them every incentive to romp and play all day out on the grass and under the trees.”

On Sept. 6, 1900, Jesse R. Wharton had planned something special for Children’s Day that included a live turkey. According to The Butte Intermountain, the day was to include a hot air balloon ride and a parachute jump, too. The newspaper reported that “the balloonist will take up with him a live turkey, which is to be dropped from the sky and the boy or girl catching it will own the bird.” The bird’s new owner turned out to be a boy. The Butte Miner described the ascension, watched by a sizeable crowd, as “very successful.”

Nicknames galore

The Gardens had numerous complimentary nicknames and included the “Beauty Spot of Butte,” “Playground of the Northwest,” “The People’s Park,” “The Glory of Mountain, Wood and Vale,” “Famed Gem of the Rockies,” and “Butte’s Great Breathing Spot.” The trees that flourished at the Gardens included Canadian poplar, cottonwoods, quaking asps, birch, and ash.

Clearing the fields

On June 28, 1902, Jesse R. Wharton had to reiterate a rule that had already been in place for three years — undesirable characters were not allowed at the Gardens. Wharton enforced this rule by hiring extra guards and “every person known to belong to the undesirable element” would be taken quietly aside and asked to make themselves scarce.

A “Field of Dreams” became a reality in 1902, when the Columbia Gardens added a baseball field with seating for fans.

Coaster time

It was dubbed “Montana’s Only Roller Coaster.” That wasn’t just some slick advertisement, it was the truth. It was a fixture at the Gardens from 1906 on, and by most accounts, no matter the era, it was the most popular amusement ride. One satisfied customer in 1906 described it as “riding around the edge of the moon.” Also added in 1906 was another popular attraction, the sight-seeing car. It was said at the time that “the patronage both have received shows they are appreciated.”

By April 1916, a new and improved roller coaster was in place, and as always, each year, without fail, it was reconditioned and repainted. Thirty-eight years later, the roller coaster got new cars.

Various visits

Thousands of Butte residents packed the Gardens on May 27, 1903, to hear President Theodore Roosevelt speak. The 26th U.S. president received a grand tour of Butte, which culminated in a visit to the Gardens. “When the lights of the Gardens burst upon their view,” reported The Anaconda Standard, Roosevelt said 'Ah, that’s beautiful.'”

Over the 1919 Labor Day weekend, a “mermaid” came to the Gardens. Leila Catudal, traveling with the King Venetian Water Carnival, performed a fire dance for the crowd and while underwater, did a bit of sewing and singing.

“Latin lover” and silent film star Rudolph Valentino, along with his wife Natacha, were welcomed at the Gardens on May 28, 1923, as part of their worldwide dancing tour.

Musical acts from the Big Band era played their hit tunes at the pavilion, including Phil Harris & His Orchestra, Tommy Dorsey & His Record Makin’, Record Breakin’ Orchestra, Harry James & His Music Makers, and Jimmy Dorsey & His Orchestra.

On a more down-to-earth note, on July 2, 1950, Butte held a “Homecoming Picnic” at the Gardens in the hopes of attracting tourists from throughout Montana and beyond.

Union cannon

For about six decades, a Civil War cannon was among the Gardens’ attractions. Gifted to the Mining City’s Lincoln Post of the Grand Army of the Republic, it was dedicated Aug. 11, 1903. The guest speaker that day was Butte attorney George Bourquin, who told a large crowd, “For it is good to erect such relics of the most heroic and critical period in American history at places where the people congregate, and where they can become familiar with and learn a lesson from them.”

Sad times

Nine people were killed the night of Aug. 20, 1905, when the streetcar they were traveling in collided with a freight train. Passengers were headed home after a day at the Columbia Gardens. An estimated 25 more people were injured.

Bad luck continued on Oct. 27, 1907, fire destroyed the Columbia Gardens’ grand pavilion. W.A. Clark promised to rebuild, which he did.

Yet, tragedy struck the Gardens more than once in its years of operation. On July 29, 1915, the chief electrician at the Gardens, Frank McDonald, was working atop a 60-foot pole near the resort’s pavilion when he was electrocuted.

And Horace Bull, a 16-year-old Butte High student, died Sept. 13, 1936, from injuries he received after falling from the top of the roller coaster previous day. He and his friends had climbed to the top and a railing the teen was leaning against gave way.

From lake to lot

For several years, the Gardens had its own lake, with lots of space for swimmers, chutes and ladders, and boaters alike. On the night of Sept. 2, 1906, two young men drowned after their boat capsized. The 17-year-olds were Joe Murray and Ernest Eathorne. By 1929, it had been drained to make room for a parking lot.

Fantastic flora

The flowers literally bloomed and multiplied at the Gardens, thanks to its early supervisor, Victor Siegel, who most assuredly had a green thumb. The seeds of some of its bright foliage originated in Holland.

Longtime Gardens employee Ted Beech was named the resort’s new superintendent in November 1948, who kept it green to the end. The beloved Butte man would finish out his career with the Gardens when it closed 50 years ago.

Winter was just a few days away when a Butte Miner reporter wistfully wrote in the Dec. 17, 1911, edition: “Under its winter mantle of snow, Columbia Gardens peacefully awaits the coming of spring, when once again the magnificent resort can blossom into the full beauty of its summer adornment.”

Still, spring didn't always spring on time. Mother Nature was in a mood for Miners Union Day 1965. Much of the activities planned at the Gardens were canceled due to snow.

Big Jerry

Big Jerry was an elk who was one of the many attractions at the Gardens zoo. The 12-year-old elk had lived at the zoo for 11 years until he was killed to become the main dish for the Elks Lodge’s planned 1915 New Year’s dinner. It was reported that Jerry had only himself to blame for his demise: “Jerry had been mean of late,” said The Anaconda Standard, “and for the safety of the other elk, it was necessary to make him the mark of the firing squad.”

No 'monstrosities,' please

In 1915, the petrified body of a man, who had been on display in a variety of places for many years, including Yellowstone National Park, was said to be on his way to a new home at the Gardens. Found in 1900 by trapper Thomas Dunbar near the banks of the Missouri River, this guy had already been displayed at carnivals, fairs and exhibitions, too, Manager Jesse R. Wharton put the kibosh on that idea, telling The Butte Miner that it was “the policy of the Gardens management to discourage exhibits of monstrosities.”

Fight to the death

Reminiscent of the “Clash of the Titans,” a fight to the death occurred Oct. 9, 1921. Oyama, a buffalo, was named after one of the founders of the Imperial Japanese Army, and was the leader of his small pack at the Gardens’ zoo for 14 years. That all came to an end when a younger and stronger buffalo killed him and took over as head of the herd. The Butte Inter Mountain told its readers the following day that Oyama’s head would soon be gracing the walls of one of the resort’s buildings. “Oyama will now overlook the field over which he ruled so long,” reported the Inter Mountain.

The head of Oyama had a new home by the end of 1973. Ted Beech, long-time supervisor at the Gardens, gifted the buffalo head to West Junior High, now West Elementary, and remains part of the school’s décor.

Freckles galore

On June 29, 1922, the Gardens, along with the American Theater, hosted “A School Day’s Dance” which included a freckle contest, along with pie eating and watermelon eating contests. The party was advertised “for every kid from nine to ninety.” The young boys competing for the most freckles were Michael McCarthy, “Red” Tobin, “Dynamite” Dudley, “Freckles” O’Neill, “Red Devil” O’Neill, and “Frozen Face” Murphy.

Changes afoot

The Anaconda Copper Mining Company took control of the Gardens in 1928 and by the following year, it was out with the old and in with the new, as the Ferris wheel had been dismantled and in its place were six bi-planes, each having room for four passengers.

The Tracey-Dahl Co., out of Chicago, designed and built the playground’s 16 cowboy swings, which were introduced to Butte residents in the summer of 1929. The area also included 10 slides of varying sizes.

Decency strikes again

In case there were any questions, a renewal of one of the Gardens’ golden rules was featured in The Montana Standard on June 29, 1930. “Nothing of an objectionable nature is permitted,” reported The Standard, along with telling its readers that “the management reserves the right to say who shall and who shall not hold parties there and the line is drawn with an eye to common decency.”

Animal crimes

The summer of 1950 hadn’t officially started when “Eve, the eager beaver” made an appearance at the Gardens where she found a treasure trove of trees and other foliage. Pregnant and hungry, she was wreaking havoc as it was an “all you can eat” buffet for the gnawing rodent. “Eve ate and ate and ate,” reported The Butte Daily Post. As the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end,” and a warden captured the beaver and took her to higher ground, where she was released.

Fighting fire

It was official on Sept. 23, 1952. The Columbia Gardens Volunteer Fire Department was organized. Some of the firemen included George Lubick, Maynard McPhee and Otto Wedler.

Going on TV

The film crew for the popular television series "Route 66" filmed some dance scenes at the Gardens’ pavilion in July 1961. “A Month of Sundays” starred Ann Francis, along with series regulars George Maharis and Martin Milner.

'Mrs. Meanie'

The 1962 season brought a new playground supervisor, Zorka Milanovich, who replaced a retiring Anne Meehan. The Butte woman took her job seriously and spent a good deal of her time that kids were using the equipment properly and not “cracking the bars.” Rules were there for a reason as far as she was concerned and because of her diligence, Milanovich would earn the nickname “Mrs. Meanie.”

Eyeing more

When the Anaconda Co. announced the pending closure of the Gardens, company officials also warned city officials that Uptown Butte was also on their radar. It was reported in The Montana Standard that “the company called for an orderly, phased move to a well-planned new central business district.”

A missing clause

Many Butte residents assumed W.A. Clark had a perpetuity clause in his will, leaving the Gardens to Butte. On March 15, 1973, Rick Foote of The Montana Standard reported that “such a clause could not be found.”

And so, the Gardens were still operating when Anaconda Co. workers began mining Aug. 14, 1973, at the nearby Continental-East Pit.

Just before the Gardens closed, longtime Butte journalist Frank Quinn penned a book titled “Memories of Columbia Gardens.” The keepsake made for a popular Christmas gift that year.