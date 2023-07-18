Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

No matter the era, as a child or as an adult, Jim Keane loved the Columbia Gardens. When he thinks about the resort, which he often does, he can’t help letting his thoughts drift to its many water fountains.

“Water ran all the time,” recalled Keane, “and if you worked it right, you could spray water a long way.”

Hidden among the trees was a small creek, which he described as a peaceful area. The many flower displays, appreciated by young and old, also remain vivid memories for Keane.

The Butte man was also “all gung-ho” for the roller coaster, which was first on his list, above the bi-planes and the carousel.

“The roller coaster was tops,” said Keane, “but it was so fun to ride all three.”

Coincidental perhaps, but still interesting to note was that Keane’s grandfather, Mike Keane, came to Butte from Massachusetts specifically to help build the roller coaster his grandson would later enjoy so much.

“There was so much work here for carpenters,” Keane said. “My grandfather moved his family here and settled in Butte.”

If he wasn’t riding the three main rides, Keane was at the playground. There, more often than not, he was riding the cowboy swings or taking a chance at slipping and sliding.

“The big slides were always fun,” he said.

As a child, Keane recalled that even when it was crowded, there always seemed to be enough playground equipment for all the kids.

“A staff kept the mass of kids in control,” said Keane.

The smell of the buttered popcorn was intoxicating, who swore he still could recall its distinct aroma. Once hitting the boardwalk, though, he would, time and time again, inevitably see someone using their fingers to eat the sugary cotton candy.

Keane was no stranger to the pavilion. As a teenager, he “tripped the light fantastic” at high school dances held inside the building. He also received his high school diploma there.

A graduate of Boys Central, Keane, along with 112 young men, must have looked dapper in the white tuxedo, white shirt, black pants, and of course, maroon tie. Naturally, the school colors of maroon and white dominated the spacious ballroom, too.

“The pavilion provided a perfect setting for the exercises which were attended by hundreds of parents, relatives and friends of the graduates,” The Montana Standard reported on May 25, 1960.

When Keane was a teenager, he and his friends spent many a night at the Gardens.

“It was a fun evening as long as you played by Ted Beech’s rules,” he recalled.

Thirteen years after Keane graduated, the Gardens would open for the summer season one last time. He visited it a couple of times, but even that became too much.

“I couldn’t go back,” he said. “Too tough to think it was finished.”

The Nov. 12, 1973, fire that destroyed a good part of the Gardens still angers Keane. Hopes and dreams were shattered that night. To this day, he believes that the fire was deliberately set.

“That way it would end the talk of rebuilding the Gardens,” he said, “and there would be nothing left to rebuild.”

Keane, though, remains thankful to have experienced such a special place.

“While the Gardens are gone,” he said, “the memories remain.”