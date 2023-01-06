Butte Civic Center to reopen Jan. 22 for sporting, other events

As of Jan. 22, the Butte Civic Center will be back to doing what it does best — hosting numerous sporting events, along with a couple of banquets. Throw in a circus, plus a high school graduation ceremony, just to name a few, and the facility is back in business.

Even better, walkers will be welcomed with open arms once again, at least until filming begins on the second season of Taylor Sheridan’s “1923,” a prequel to the popular series, "Yellowstone.” Filming does not begin until June, so Bill Melvin, general manager at the Butte Civic Center, and his crew are getting ready to greet the crowds.

“We’re about a week ahead of schedule,” said Melvin, “and in good shape.”

According to Melvin, the main arena, for months used as a set for the series, is now, not only empty, but spotless. By next week, the carpets will be thoroughly cleaned throughout and the hallways waxed. New LED lights have been installed as well.

Without a scoreboard, it’s hard to have a basketball game. Said scoreboard will be installed by Tuesday. More work needs to be done. In the next several days, the fencing will come down in the north parking lot. As for the south parking lot, it will be for buses only.

Other events remain in the planning stages. Tentatively scheduled for May is a country music concert. Sawyer Brown is currently on tour, celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary.

“They wanted to come to Butte,” said Melvin.

Talks are also underway to have a carnival June 15-17, courtesy of Midway West Amusements. If all goes according to plan, the carnival will be set up in the north parking lot.

“Nothing is set in stone though,” said Melvin.

As for any and all yearly events normally held after June 2, Melvin hopes they will be at the Butte Plaza Mall Events Center. Terms and conditions are still being discussed.

If all goes as planned, though, Colt Anderson’s “Dream Big” event will be at the mall June 29.

For the foreseeable future, the civic center will be again be packed to the rafters. Below is the facility’s schedule of events, which begins with wrestling matches and concludes with Butte High’s graduation.

JANUARY

Jan. 22 — Wrestling Club matches

Jan. 30 — Butte High vs. Butte Central basketball (frosh)

Jan. 31 — Butte High vs. Butte Central basketball (boys and girls)

FEBRUARY

Feb. 3-4 — Western AA wrestling

Feb. 5 — Youth wrestling

Feb. 18-19 — Cyclops wrestling

Feb. 25 — Western “C” basketball divisionals (loser-out competition)

MARCH

March 9-11 — Combined State AA girls and boys basketball tourney

March 17 — Handing Down the Heritage

March 19 — Journey Church Spring Festival

APRIL

April 1-2 — Advantage Butte Volleyball Classic

April 5 — Empty Bowls dinner

April 12 — Jordan Circus

April 21 — Skyline Sportsman Banquet

April 29 — Ultimate Fighting

MAY

May 12-14 — May Fair

May 31 — Butte High School All-Sports Banquet

JUNE

June 2 — Butte High graduation