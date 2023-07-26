Butte-Silver Bow is working to book prior and new events to the Butte Civic Center this fall now that production crews for the television series “1923” won’t be using the venue.

A Hollywood writer’s strike put filming for the “Yellowstone” prequel on hold earlier this summer and last week Butte-Silver Bow commissioners released King Street Productions from a $75,000 per-month lease of the Civic Center that was to run through December.

King Street is to have all of its equipment out of the Civic Center annex by Aug. 31 and is not using the main arena either, so Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin is trying to bring in tournaments and other events as in past years.

Some had been displaced already because of the county’s arrangements with “1923” so Melvin didn’t start making calls to organizers until last Thursday — after the council had officially OK’d the lease cancellation with King Street.

“I wasn’t going to call anybody until after the council took action,” Melvin said Tuesday.

Organizers for some events, of course, had already made other plans.

As one example, the Civic Center typically hosts an NAIA Big Sky volleyball tournament every August. Its organizers had already moved it to venues at Carroll College and Montana Tech this year.

“So we couldn’t get them back,” Melvin said. “But we have a big high school volleyball tournament that is going to be Oct. 13th and 14th, and that’s good. We can bring that back in.

“I’m working with the athletic directors at Butte High and (Butte) Central because they had sent their basketball schedules already and we’re trying to get them switched around so we can hopefully have the Butte High-Central game here in December.”

Melvin said he just booked Hypoxia 2023, a major fitness competition that includes teams throughout Montana, for Dec. 2, and is “looking forward to get other things here.”

Under the canceled lease agreement, King Street will not have to pay $75,000 a month for September, October, November and December, saving it $300,000.

King Street has agreed to pay $200,000 toward new mobile bleachers since existing ones were damaged during its productions. New ones will cost about twice that amount but county officials say the current bleachers were 23 years old and had considerable wear-and-tear.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said the $200,000 was a fair price and the overall canceled-lease deal was a benefit to both sides. It wasn’t as if the “1923” production team just quit “because they didn’t want to be there anymore,” he said.

“It really was because of the strike,” Gallagher told commissioners. “It’s out of their control and they would not be able to build their sets in the short amount of time (left) and be able to start filming in the Civic Center during that time.”

Gallagher said the county had a great working relationship with the production team, they still plan on doing some filming in Butte and he wants to stay on good terms in case they want to do more here.

King Street also leased the Civic Center arena for half of 2022, starting in June, at $75,000 a month and paid more to store equipment in the Civic Center annex. The full monthly payments under the lease for this year began in February.

At last week’s council meeting, Commissioner Eric Mankins questioned the cancellation agreement. He said the county had “given up the Civic Center” and was now leaving a lot of rent money on the table.

“If we had such a great working relationship with them, you would think that possibly they would pay the whole (amount),” Mankins said. “It’s not many times that you get out of some kind of agreement like this.”

He said the lease was part of doing business and a writer’s strike should not negate the terms.

“There’s a lot of different things that go on with a strike but you still have to follow through with the contract,” Mankins said. “It’s just seems like we’re always the one holding the bag on this.”

Melvin said he understood those concerns but said King Street had been “very good” to the Civic Center, very fair in all of its dealings and, “I would love to keep a good relationship with them.”

According to county Budget Director Danette Gleason, King Street has paid $1.168 million to the county in Civic Center leases, costs for staging the 2022 election at the Butte Plaza Mall and other relocation expenses.

Melvin noted those figures and said King Street had been very fair.

“In dealing with them, they have stayed straight up,” he said.

The Montana Standard sent an email to Dani Weinstein, a press contact at 101 Studios — one of the “1923” producers — seeking information on any remaining presence and activities in Butte.

She responded but said she needed to check some things before she could comment on the record.