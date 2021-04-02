Butte Civic Center back in business with growing schedule of events

The facility was used for COVID-19 testing from August to January and is now being used for mass vaccine clinics for Butte residents.

Melvin is proud that he and his crew could provide assistance during this pandemic.

“We have been part of the solution in helping Butte people get tested and vaccinated,” said Melvin.

On March 23, Butte’s Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher announced that the mask mandate would be lifted. In addition, early closing times and limited capacity at restaurants, casinos, bars, and gyms was rescinded. It was also decided that there was no need for approval from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to host large gatherings.

Since that press conference, Melvin and his staff have been putting in some hours.

The volleyball tournament took some time to put together and with the help of its director, Jennifer Hope, they were able to pull it off.

According to Hope, there are teams from Billings, Bozeman, Deer Lodge, Anaconda and Butte. The 55 teams are comprised of girls ages 12 to 18, playing in specific age brackets.

Hope, a teacher of business and technology at Butte High School, is optimistic that by next year, boys’ teams will be competing, too.