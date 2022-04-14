Butte church hosting Jesus Rocks family night

First Presbyterian Church, 901 W. Platinum St. in Butte, will host Jesus Rocks, a multigenerational Family Fun Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, with a concert from the Kenny James Miller Band from Lakeside.

Ken Sederdahl and his band have been described as “a Northwest Blues Rock Power Trio” performing original music. They have been featured on the six-time Emmy Award-winning Montana PBS series “11th & Grant with Erik Funk.”

The KJM band has shared the stage with rockers such as George Thorogood, Marshall Tucker and Alice Cooper. But, a unique thing about this band is that as believers in Jesus Christ, they also perform in church venues with their “Jesus Rocks” concert. KJM plays “God Rock” monthly at the Lakeside Chapel, as well as leading worship at Kalispell’s First Church of the Nazarene and also in Polson.

“I’ve always said the secular world lacks good message music and the church lacks rock ’n’ roll,’’ said Miller. “I feel like God has blessed me to fit those two needs. I feel good when I can fill those shoes,” he added.

The free event welcomes all ages. Following the concert, all are invited to join the church for a board game night and food.

