Hundreds of people Thursday night flocked to the Butte Civic Center for the 110th Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

It was the first time since 2019 the dinner was held because of concerns regarding COVID-19.

"The Chamber annual dinner is something that the community truly looks forward to every year," said Stephanie Sorini, Chamber of Commerce executive director. "And last night did not disappoint at all. It was a great opportunity to bring the community together, our community leaders, our businesses, and truly have a good night of networking, great food, incredible music and just a fun night."

Guests were treated to beverages and cocktails served by Lydia's, a dinner and dessert buffet catered by Casagranda's, and entertainment provided by Fun Pianos – an interactive show that included two "dueling" pianos, performers, jokes, singalongs and more.

As attendees got settled in to their assigned tables and sipped on their first rounds of liquid courage, the Chamber honored some stalwarts of the local business community with a series of awards.

The Harold McGrath Award, according to the Chamber, commemorates a person or entity that has "enhanced or contributed significantly to the 'quality of life' of the Butte-Silver Bow community."

The Small Business winner was Leo McCarthy, State Farm. The Large Business winner was St. James Healthcare – Now Intermountain Health.

The Mike Venner Spirit of Butte Award was given to Advantage Butte. Ron Davis and Ray Ueland accepted the award of behalf of Advantage Butte. This award is presented to someone who exemplifies resiliency, per the Chamber.

Nominated by Bill Daily, Mike Kujawa took home the Marko Lucich Award. According to the Chamber, this award recognizes, "an individual's personal contributions to the community's welfare." Notably, Kujawa has been leading the Empty Bowls fundraiser for all nine years of its existence.

Last was the inaugural Margie Thompson Distinguished Women in Business award presented by Scott and Mark Thompson.

"Each recipient will be a business owner or leader in the Butte community," according to the Chamber. "They will exemplify Margie's legacy of forward-thinking innovation in business, selfless leadership, community involvement, and dedication to paying it forward."

Montana Tech's Karen VanDaveer took home the honor. She was nominated by Kinsley Rafish.

"It just truly was a great night to celebrate our businesses that invest a lot in our community," Sorini said. "We felt like mission accomplished after last night that everyone was able to come together, enjoy some networking and have a fun night."