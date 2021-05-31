Butte ceremony honors fallen: 'How do you thank someone for that?'

District Judge Robert Whelan, in a sun-splashed Memorial Day ceremony, remembered those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and hailed the advent of Butte-Silver Bow’s veterans court.
Butte’s annual observance drew a crowd of about 200 to the veterans’ memorial at Stodden Park.
“We will give participants legal, judicial, mental health and addiction support,” Whelan said. “Their foes in this battle are PTSD, grief, anger and substance abuse. They will have accountability to our team of veteran mentors.
“We will walk side by side with the participants. They face an uphill climb and we are going to help them, push them over the top.”
Whelan said, “The veterans in our community are law enforcement officers, firefighters, football coaches, mentors. … They work to make a more perfect community, a more perfect state, a more perfect union.
“Today we mourn the loss of those who would have contributed to and strengthened our community, and tomorrow we take action, screening the first participants in our veterans court.”
“Montanans are no strangers to service,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana. “For generations, these brave men and women have answered the call to duty, and it’s our responsibility to honor their sacrifices, whether they are living or gone … may we live up to their legacy, today and every day.”
Tester, a bugler since high school, also played “Taps” at the close of the ceremony.
Cindy Perdue Dolan read a message from Sen. Steve Daines, who was at the Bozeman Memorial Day ceremony. Daines said, “Let us remember all of those who are not with us today, all of the Montanans who paid the ultimate price for our sacred liberty.”
Sheriff Ed Lester said his thoughts were with his son, Egan, who was graduated from Butte Central Sunday. Lester detailed the memorable times he has had with his son, then added, “It makes you think. It is a reason to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives so we could have the lives we have.
"How do thank someone for that?”