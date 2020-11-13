Butte Central's pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students move to remote learning

The board of directors for the Butte Central Catholic School System has authorized a transition to a remote learning model effective immediately for the system’s pre-kindergarten through eighth grades, due to various issues associated with the COVID-19 virus.

A letter issued to families by the Butte Central system Friday said that several faculty members and students at Butte Central Elementary School and Middle School are either quarantined as close contacts to people confirmed positive with COVID-19, or isolated as positive patients.

The remote learning model will be in force until Monday, Nov. 30.

“We fully support the decision by the Butte Central board and administrators to move to remote learning for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Friday. “This is a decision that is incredibly hard on families and students, as well as teachers and administrators who very much prefer, in normal times, in-classroom instruction. We are hopeful that this respite will give all of those involved time to recover from COVID and time to fulfill quarantine to ensure everyone’s safety.”

