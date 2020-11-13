Butte Central's pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students move to remote learning

The board of directors for the Butte Central Catholic School System has authorized a transition to a remote learning model effective immediately for the system’s pre-kindergarten through eighth grades, due to various issues associated with the COVID-19 virus.
A letter issued to families by the Butte Central system Friday said that several faculty members and students at Butte Central Elementary School and Middle School are either quarantined as close contacts to people confirmed positive with COVID-19, or isolated as positive patients.
The remote learning model will be in force until Monday, Nov. 30.
“We fully support the decision by the Butte Central board and administrators to move to remote learning for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Friday. “This is a decision that is incredibly hard on families and students, as well as teachers and administrators who very much prefer, in normal times, in-classroom instruction. We are hopeful that this respite will give all of those involved time to recover from COVID and time to fulfill quarantine to ensure everyone’s safety.”
The letter to families said instructional materials for elementary school students may be obtained from classrooms Monday, Nov. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. The school’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for alternative plans to pick up instructional materials. Remote instruction begins Tuesday, Nov. 17. Those picking up materials are asked to wear face coverings and socially distance.
Middle school students should already have their remote learning materials, the letter said, and remote instruction will begin Monday, Nov. 16.
Students and staff at Butte Central Catholic High School remain in the classroom. The move to remote learning at the elementary and middle schools comes in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow. At 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the Health Department was reporting a total of 1,313 cases, an increase of 71 cases over the previous 24 hours. Sullivan reports the county has an estimated 486 active cases.
New county-wide restrictions were implemented by Sullivan on Tuesday, in an attempt to stem the number of cases in Butte-Silver Bow.
“Our county is having a very difficult time with this virus right now, and we appreciate the community taking every precaution to keep each other safe,” Sullivan said.
“We appreciate our partners within the Butte Central School System and their incredibly conservative approach to date on the COVID event,” she added.
