Veterans’ dinner set Wednesday

The American Legion Post No. 1 and the Auxiliary will have their monthly dinner Wednesday, July 19, at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave.

On the menu is hamburgers, brats, potato and macaroni salads, and desserts. The cost is $10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6.

The public is invited. A short meeting will follow dinner.

Blood drive at Holy Spirit Church

Holy Spirit Church is sponsoring a community blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at 4201 Continental Drive.

Appointments are recommended by calling 877-258-4825. Before the appointment, donors are encouraged eat a hearty meal and drink lots of water.

$11,000 in scholarships awarded

The Butte Exchange Club recently awarded $11,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from Butte High School and Butte Central High School.

The Youth of the Year Award was presented to Mia Keeley, a recent Butte Central graduate, who received a $2,000 scholarship. In addition to the local club scholarship, Keeley was awarded the Yellowstone District Exchange Club Scholarship at the district convention in Anaconda, and is eligible to receive the National Exchange Club scholarship of $10,000.

Kaylee LaPier, a graduating senior at Butte High School, received the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) Scholarship valued at $1,500. She also received $1,000 from the Susan Welsch Memorial Scholarship sponsored by Resodyn, $1,500 from the Frank Rosa Memorial Scholarship, and $500 through a donation to the Butte Exchange Club from Todd and Ann Finch Johnston.

The Butte Exchange Club awarded an additional $1,500 in scholarships to Miranda Murray of Butte Central and Butte High’s Madison Jonart. Additionally, Butte High seniors Taylor Bushman and Averie Olsen were each awarded Butte High Excel Club Leadership scholarships valued at $1,000. The Excel Club is affiliated with the Butte Exchange Club.