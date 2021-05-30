Butte Central valedictorian, salutatorian prepare to move on

“In my mind, they’re both top-notch students. Two of Montana’s finest,” Williams said. “And it shows.”

Sholey will be in Montana Tech’s nursing program, while Bolton has no idea what degree she wants. Yet their goals are strikingly similar.

“No matter what I do, I just want to help people,” Bolton said.

“I want to help people as much as I can,” Sholey said. “I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good people around me growing up, and I want to pay that generosity that’s been shown to me forward for other people.”

Bolton has been in the Central schools since she was old enough to attend. McGree recalls that, when she visited Central for the first time in fifth grade, Bolton invited her to her birthday party. Sholey was homeschooled until fourth grade, when he entered the Central school system. Fortunately, he already knew someone — he and Bolton played soccer together at the YMCA.

“When he first moved to Central, he didn’t socialize that much,” Chebul said. But Sholey quickly warmed up to Central and became best friends with Chebul.