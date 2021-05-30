Butte Central valedictorian, salutatorian prepare to move on

According to Butte Central’s 2021 salutatorian Amira Bolton, valedictorian Isaac Sholey is “one of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet.”
His friend Jacob Chebul alleged that, in any given room, Sholey will be the absolute nicest person present.
Sholey said that the fabled title of “nicest kid you’ll ever meet” belongs to Bolton herself.
“I don’t think she has done one thing wrong in her whole life,” Sholey said.
“Amira’s just always been one of the kind ones,” said Bolton’s friend Mati McGree.
It makes sense that Sholey and Bolton would see the same qualities in each other. They’re both Key Club members, basketball players, born-and-raised Butte Catholics, and soon-to-be Montana Tech students. The difference between their weighted GPAs came down to .03, and while Sholey ended up on top, the two students and Central High Principal J.P. Williams agreed that it really could have gone either way. In fact, Sholey was surprised to find himself at the top of his class.
“I don’t know what sets me apart. I’m just tall,” Sholey said. He said he’s in a class of brilliant people and is thankful to them for getting him this far.
“In my mind, they’re both top-notch students. Two of Montana’s finest,” Williams said. “And it shows.”
Sholey will be in Montana Tech’s nursing program, while Bolton has no idea what degree she wants. Yet their goals are strikingly similar.
“No matter what I do, I just want to help people,” Bolton said.
“I want to help people as much as I can,” Sholey said. “I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good people around me growing up, and I want to pay that generosity that’s been shown to me forward for other people.”
Bolton has been in the Central schools since she was old enough to attend. McGree recalls that, when she visited Central for the first time in fifth grade, Bolton invited her to her birthday party. Sholey was homeschooled until fourth grade, when he entered the Central school system. Fortunately, he already knew someone — he and Bolton played soccer together at the YMCA.
“When he first moved to Central, he didn’t socialize that much,” Chebul said. But Sholey quickly warmed up to Central and became best friends with Chebul.
Bolton experienced a similar shyness in her freshman year of high school, while Sholey was having “a blast.”
“I was kind of like the scared freshman that didn’t want to do anything. I wish I would have done that differently,” Bolton said.
That shyness didn’t stay, though.
“She has a great amount of confidence, which is lovely to see in young people today,” Williams said. “She’s really come into her own.”
Bolton quickly got involved in basketball, volleyball and track.
“I really love being part of a team and working together,” Bolton said. “I’m really competitive too, so I like to win.”
Bolton recalled with pride her sophomore year on the basketball team, when they won the district championship in Central’s home gym.
“We only had like 13 girls that year, and no one thought we were going to be very good. And then we ended up being the champs of our district,” Bolton said.
Sholey is also an accomplished athlete. He participated in soccer and basketball for four years and tennis for two — but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. The night Central’s 2020 boys’ basketball team made it to the state championships was the night that Montana shut down.
“Walking out of the locker room after we lost out of State was probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever done,” Sholey said.
COVID-19 also snatched Central’s homecoming.
“Homecoming week is my favorite, and I was really looking forward to that. And that was one of the weeks that we ended up getting quarantined,” Bolton said. “Double whammy on that one. We spent so much time doing it and then we didn’t even get to do it.”
In October, Bolton herself contracted COVID-19. She didn’t experience serious symptoms, but her smell still hasn’t returned. She’s crossing her fingers for it to come back.
Fortunately, Central still got a prom — and Bolton helped plan it on her birthday. She and Sholey were two of a few people actually dancing, according to them.
Bolton and Sholey both said their senior year was odd thanks to COVID-19.
“Freshman and sophomore year, you always have this idea of what high school’s gonna be when you get to the top,” Sholey said, “but it was really different.”
Nevertheless, they persisted.
“I have really really good friends and classmates,” Bolton said. “Getting to see them every day has been helping.”
“It wasn’t easy for anybody, so it was good to have people,” Sholey said. “Everybody was in the situation.”
Central’s graduating class of 26 is pretty tight-knit, and many of them are going to Montana Tech. Sholey said that when they were signing yearbooks everyone was talking about staying in touch over college.
“I’m excited, but I’m gonna miss everyone and everything in high school,” Bolton said.
“It’s the end of a chapter, so it can be intimidating moving on, but I think I’m ready,” Sholey said. “I want to bring everything I got to Montana Tech.”