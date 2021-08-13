Butte Central to start school with mask mandate; Butte district asked to do same

Butte Central Schools is requiring students and teachers to wear masks to start the school year and the board that oversees the Butte School District could make the same call Monday night.

The board for Butte Central Schools voted Wednesday night to require teachers and students to wear masks during the first nine weeks, or the first quarter, then the policy will be revisited. Butte Central starts school Aug. 23.

Butte Central President Don Peoples Jr. sent a letter to parents on Friday saying the decision was based on the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID and the growing number of COVID cases in Butte.

“We are especially concerned about the increased number of elementary, junior high and high school students who have tested positive in our community,” he said in the letter.

For similar reasons, Butte Schools Superintendent Judy Jonart is recommending her board mandate masks for kids, teachers and staff for the first four weeks of the school year starting Aug. 31.

If the board OKs the recommendation when it meets at West Elementary School at 5 p.m. Monday, it would apply to all schools and all grades, Jonart said. But it could change if COVID numbers change.