Butte Central to start school with mask mandate; Butte district asked to do same

Butte Central Schools is requiring students and teachers to wear masks to start the school year and the board that oversees the Butte School District could make the same call Monday night.
The board for Butte Central Schools voted Wednesday night to require teachers and students to wear masks during the first nine weeks, or the first quarter, then the policy will be revisited. Butte Central starts school Aug. 23.
Butte Central President Don Peoples Jr. sent a letter to parents on Friday saying the decision was based on the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID and the growing number of COVID cases in Butte.
“We are especially concerned about the increased number of elementary, junior high and high school students who have tested positive in our community,” he said in the letter.
For similar reasons, Butte Schools Superintendent Judy Jonart is recommending her board mandate masks for kids, teachers and staff for the first four weeks of the school year starting Aug. 31.
If the board OKs the recommendation when it meets at West Elementary School at 5 p.m. Monday, it would apply to all schools and all grades, Jonart said. But it could change if COVID numbers change.
“We’re going to look at this every four weeks,” Jonart told The Montana Standard on Friday. “We’re going to continuously evaluate it. I think that is the key. We may extend it, we may reduce it, depending on what’s going on.”
Jonart said school officials will monitor COVID positivity rates in the community, cases per 100,000 people and the number of students aged 12 to 17 who are vaccinated, among other things, to determine if and when the mandate is lifted.
If approved, the mask requirement would apply indoors, Jonart said. They will not be required for football or other outside activities.
She said buses will run on a full schedule — as they did before the pandemic hit in March 2020 — and there is a federal requirement requiring masks be worn on them.
Other preventative measures will continue inside school buildings, Jonart said, including sanitation measures and social distancing of 3 to 6 feet when possible. That will likely mean “traffic lanes” in the hallways, she said.
Unlike last year, however, the county’s largest school district is not offering remote learning.
“We all know that for the social and social learning, as well as the academic learning, school is the best place for them,” Jonart said.
Peoples said Central’s board decided its initial mask policy Wednesday night after a lengthy discussion that included local health officials. They also cited the Delta variant and rise in cases.
“We just felt like for health and safety that best protects our kids, our staff and our families, it was the right thing to do,” Peoples said Friday.
All students, faculty and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors but they will not be required outdoors.
Peoples said the district did a great job of providing remote learning earlier in the pandemic, but “there is no question that face-to-face instruction, or in-person instruction, is better.”
The mask policy provides the best chance to keep kids in school, he said.
Peoples said everyone eligible for the COVID vaccine should get it but the district is not mandating them.
Students will be screened for COVID symptoms each day and social distancing will be done to the extent possible, he said, but no changes are being made to daily or weekly school schedules.
“We felt like last year that the masks were really successful in keeping kids in school,” Peoples said.
Still, he said, school officials will review and monitor the mask requirement throughout the first nine weeks.