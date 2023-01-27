Butte Central to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Butte Central Catholic Schools will join over 6,000 other Catholic schools and over 2 million students across the United States in celebration of National Catholic Schools Week 2023.

The week-long celebration continues through Saturday, Feb. 4, with 23 Montana Catholic schools participating.

This year’s theme is “Faith, Excellence, and Service” and reflects the challenge of Pope Francis, who calls on Catholic schools to prepare future Catholic Church leaders.

According to Don Peoples Jr., BCCS president, the schools are excited to participate in the week-long event.

“We are very proud of our schools, and we look forward to celebrating the traditions of Catholic education,” said Peoples.

Throughout the week, Butte Central will hold a series of special events. On Sunday, Jan. 29, parents and staff members will deliver “thank you” messages to parishioners.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, an All-School Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church. Students from Butte Central Catholic High School and Butte Central Catholic Elementary will be in attendance. The Mass, which will be celebrated by Bishop Austin Vetter, is open to the public.

Later that day, the Butte Central Foundation will host a Parish Appreciation Luncheon at the Maroon Activities Center where the clergy and staffs of Butte’s parishes will be honored.

Volunteers, benefactors, and alumni will be honored at the annual Awards and Dedication Ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Maroon Activities Center.

In addition, a series of activities are planned throughout the week to honor volunteers, faculty and students.