Butte Central teen shines in 4-H, horse shows

It all started nine years ago at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair, when the painfully shy 8-year-old Mariya Tregidga entered her first 4-H competitions to show a horse and a rabbit.
It was her first fair, and she had spent many months caring and training her animals to show.
“I remember I had so much fun showing my horse and my rabbit at that fair. It was so rewarding,” Tregidga said.
From then on, she was hooked.
Tregidga joined the 4-H Club because it allowed her to do her favorite thing — spend time with her animals. But for the horse enthusiast, the journey has been so much more than just raising animals.
“4-H has had a huge impact on my life. When I was younger, I was super shy, and I didn’t like speaking in front of others because I was so quiet. But 4-H helped me get over that and taught me communication and leadership skills,” she said. “It’s an awesome program, and I wish more kids would get involved.”
The now vivacious 16-year-old has certainly gone above and beyond in her years with 4-H. The four H's stand for "head, heart, hands and health" and as part of the 4-H pledge, members vow to use these four things for the betterment of "my club, my community, my country and my world."
Since her first fair, Tregidga has added archery, babysitting and showing lambs and dogs to her list of 4-H projects.
But the horse events are where Tregidga really shines.
Her star shined very brightly at this year’s Montana 4-H State Horse Show held last month in Livingston, where she showed a horse in six different classes and took home four ribbons and was a contender for the Grand Champion award.
Tregidga’s mother, Lisa, said she’s very proud of her daughter.
“There’s just so many kids that go to the state show that just being able to make it that far and represent your county is huge,” she said. “But there’s a chance you won’t place because there's so many kids from all over the state and they're competitive. And so being able to come home with even one ribbon is phenomenal.”
The teen goes a step further and also competes in barrels, pole-bending and key-hole races at O-Mok-Sees, which come from a Native American phrase meaning “riding big dance.” Typically in this type of competition, riders race four at a time against each other as the clock tests their speed and skill.
Tregidga spends everyday with her horses and other animals, including the lambs she breeds for show. Since the animals cannot fit on their property in the upper west side of town, Tregidga keeps them at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds.
Lisa, who got involved in 4-H as a youth leader when her daughter joined, said Tregidga gets up before the crack of dawn each day and drives down to the rodeo grounds to tend to her animals before going to school. And then after school, she’s back working with the animals.
“She feeds them, exercises them everyday and teaches them how to show,” Lisa said. “It’s a lot of work and it’s taught her responsibility. Just watching her growth and the bond she’s formed with her animals over the nine years with 4-H is a cool thing.”
For Tregidga, tending to her animals doesn’t feel like work at all.
“This is what I look forward to every day -- getting up and building up the partnership with them,” Tregidga said. “They’re the things that make me get up in the mornings and put a smile on my face.”
Now a high school junior at Butte Central, Tregidga has overcome numerous challenges. Eight years ago, her father passed away and over the years she's undergone two significant hip surgeries.
“I think 4-H helped me in many different ways, especially with my dad,” she said. “Even with my hip problems and everything else, it hasn't stopped me. It's pushed me harder because I want to be able to get back as fast as I can and do as much and push myself harder.”
J.P. Williams, Butte Central High principal, said Tregidga is not your typical school athlete or student.
“She has an incredible story of overcoming some serious challenges,” Williams said. “She’s just an incredible young lady with so much positive energy.”
Tregigda’s mother credits her daughter’s success and growth to 4-H, which she herself has grown to love. She said this month also marks the beginning of her ninth year as a 4-H volunteer.
Every year, the first week of October marks National 4-H Week, when over one million kids across the country start diving into their projects for the year.
This year, Tregidga is serving as president of the Animal Cracker Club, one of the three 4-H Clubs in Butte-Silver Bow. It’s another responsibility on top of her long list of projects, but she doesn’t mind.
“It’s kind of nice because now I'm able to run the meetings,” Tregidga said. “So I’m able to help the kids more and really mentor them, and that's what really makes me happy. I love sharing what I know and my passion for 4-H with kids.”
Tregidga said she wants to attend University of Montana Western in Dillon and major in natural horsemanship. She aspires to become a horse trainer, and she wants to breed her own lambs and be able to sell them to the 4-H kids.
