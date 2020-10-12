Butte Central teen shines in 4-H, horse shows

But the horse events are where Tregidga really shines.

Her star shined very brightly at this year’s Montana 4-H State Horse Show held last month in Livingston, where she showed a horse in six different classes and took home four ribbons and was a contender for the Grand Champion award.

Tregidga’s mother, Lisa, said she’s very proud of her daughter.

“There’s just so many kids that go to the state show that just being able to make it that far and represent your county is huge,” she said. “But there’s a chance you won’t place because there's so many kids from all over the state and they're competitive. And so being able to come home with even one ribbon is phenomenal.”

The teen goes a step further and also competes in barrels, pole-bending and key-hole races at O-Mok-Sees, which come from a Native American phrase meaning “riding big dance.” Typically in this type of competition, riders race four at a time against each other as the clock tests their speed and skill.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tregidga spends everyday with her horses and other animals, including the lambs she breeds for show. Since the animals cannot fit on their property in the upper west side of town, Tregidga keeps them at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds.