Butte Central students back in classroom; public schools start next week

Butte Central Schools started their new year Monday, and even though the sentiment wasn’t universal, some kids were more than ready to be back in the classroom.
Two such students were Butte Central Middle School eighth-graders James Brown and Trapper Stajcar.
After a three-month summer vacation, everything old seems new again. A bonus for the pre-K through eighth-grade school is that music, art and an introduction to Spanish have been added to the curriculum.
The teens are admittedly excited to start their studies.
Stajcar, son of Steve and Brandi Stajcar, said he is looking forward to his social studies class.
“I love learning about Butte and Montana history and world history,” he said.
For Brown, well, math does it for him.
“The teacher is nice and helpful,” he explained.
Butte Central is starting with 275 students enrolled in its elementary and middle schools, while the high school starts with 105 students — up three over last year.
“I am thrilled to start this new school year,” said Williams. “So many stakeholders worked hard and collaborated just so we can make sure kids and teachers are safe.”
The Butte School District starts classes next Tuesday, Aug. 31, and like Central, all teachers, students and staff will be required to wear masks because of the recent spike in COVID cases due to the delta variant. The district is the county’s largest, with about 4,400 students K-12.
There are three other districts with elementary schools in Butte-Silver Bow County. Ramsay starts its school year on Wednesday and is switching to a four-day school week this year. Divide begins classes on Monday, Aug. 30 and Melrose starts Sept. 7.
Central’s elementary/middle school also began its year with a new principal at the helm. Dawn Ann Peterson was a volunteer teacher at Butte Central the past couple of years and was a principal at a youth offender facility in Great Falls from 2002 to 2010. She replaces Paul Richardson.
“We worked hard to get to today,” said Peterson. “The teachers and kids are all excited and so am I.”
Don Peoples Jr. said last month that more teachers might need to be hired at Central to accommodate the higher enrollment, which he called an exciting challenge to have.
With music once again being added to the curriculum, one such addition is Caroline Burns. The teacher has the needed experience as she has spent 18 years teaching music, choir and drama.
Other new faces are Jerilyn Wood, seventh- and eighth-grade science and introductory Spanish, fourth-grade teacher Caroline Roos, fifth-grade teacher Alex Rouse, Mary Goulson, health/physical education, Kara Button, kindergarten-first grade, and Michael Hessler, who will teach math at the middle school and high school.
The high school has added several new courses to the curriculum — environmental biology, forensics, photography, zoology and theology of the body, which helps teens to respect themselves.
In addition, there are now 70 courses available in the school’s dual credit program with the Montana university system.
According to Williams, Central’s main partners are Montana Tech and Great Falls College.
“This gives our students access to undergraduate courses,” said Williams. “Potentially, they can get some of their general college classes out of the way.”
Last year, Peoples said more than half of the sophomores, juniors and seniors took one or more of these classes. He expects those numbers to go up.
“If they start out as sophomores, they could potentially earn an associate’s degree by the time they finish high school,” said Peoples.
On one down note to start the year, Butte Central High School was supposed to start its football season at Polson this Friday night but has forfeited the game because a number of players were suspended for violating school and athletic department policies.
Central announced the decision Saturday but did not disclose the number of students suspended or any details of the violations.
“We're honest with our kids," Peoples said Saturday. "We followed our protocols and policies, and did what we felt was right in the situation. These are hard things to deal with.
The Maroons, who finished 1-5 last year in a season marred by COVID issues and cancellations, now open their season on Sept. 3 at Browning.
J.P. Gallagher, the county’s chief executive, said the school year was an added reason for motorists to drive carefully and within speed limits.
“Kids are going back to school and they’re going to be walking in intersections and buses are going to be stopping. So please, follow the rules of the road and keep your eyes open for our kids,” Gallagher said Monday.
Although masks are required to enter and stay at Central — both Stajcar and Brown are okay with that rule.
The biggest reason is that their teachers have been helpful and understanding about the masks.
“They know how difficult it is,” said Brown, son of Jesse Brown and Katerina Wassberg.
Stajcar believes masks help prevent spreading the virus.
“We don’t want to make other people sick,” he said.
Brown is in total agreement, but added “Masks make people feel more safe and comfortable.”
As for Peterson, she is thankful that her students and staff, as well as parents, have been so accepting of the masks.
“There’s been no push back from anyone,” she said.