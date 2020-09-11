Butte Central student among top middle schoolers in the nation

From there, he was selected to the top 300 from an applicant pool of 3,476 students. Holmes said being chosen from such a large group was surreal, but it was his goal all along to make it to this far. He finds out on Sept. 16 if he makes the top 30 cut, which will qualify him to compete at the national science fair in Washington D.C. set for 2021.

Holmes said he pursued science projects out of his passion for STEM and finding real world solutions. Through his research, Holmes learned about how energy is generated and efficient ways to make energy.

“A lot of the time you think your electric car is more environmentally friendly than the gas car, but in reality the electricity used to charge the car is most likely coming from a coal power plant,” he said. “But if we replace coal power plants with solar panel fields, it could make them a lot more environmentally, especially if we could use dye-sensitized solar cells instead of the more common solar panels.”

With Holmes having advanced from his school’s fair to the national stage, his dad, Andrew Holmes, said he thinks persistence is a lesson that James has taken from his journey.