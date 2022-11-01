Butte Central seniors register to vote at courthouse

18-year-olds in Butte Central High School’s U.S. History classes turned out to the Butte-Silver Bow courthouse Tuesday, voter registration forms in hand to prepare to vote for the first time.

The excursion to the courthouse is the brainchild of U.S. History teacher Melissa Hibbard, who said she also plans to take the classes to vote at the Butte Plaza Mall on Nov. 8.

Why? Hibbard has a very specific reason.

She said when her husband was in high school, former wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota.

“And after election night, his government teacher was really fired up about it, and said that people who aren’t educated have no business voting,” Hibbard said. “And my husband, as an impressionable student, really took that to heart and thought, ‘Well, I’m not very well educated about these issues. Therefore, I have no business voting.'”

That was in 1998. Hibbard’s husband didn’t vote until the 2016 election, she said.

“What a teacher did for him made that big of an impact on his life,” Hibbard said. “And so I am trying to essentially undo that with my own students and set them up for more civic engagement, being more educated and more involved.”

Not only is Hibbard taking her classes to register and to vote, but she made them virtual ballots in class that looked as close to the real thing as possible, complete with links to candidates’ websites and voter guides.

“She’s definitely focused on making sure we know what the ballot looks like,” said 18-year-old Meredith Varady, who was in the second round of students Hibbard took to the courthouse. “She’s definitely taught us about how the whole system works, which I feel like is very helpful moving into this so we're not blind going in.”

The classes have learned about the state elections and candidates already, and will learn about more local elections, candidates and the two ballot initiatives later this week, Hibbard said.

“I think one of the things we always try to emphasize with young people is we want them to make a difference in their communities and their futures, and this is a great way to be part of that difference, said Superintendent Don Peoples Jr.

“And I think Dr. Hibbard has done a great job of emphasizing the importance of being involved, of going to vote. And it's a rite of being an adult, too. So I think we're really encouraging kids to take that next step over their futures, to be adults that make a difference in the world and community and state, and in the nation for that matter.”

Hibbard's students seem to have found the project helpful not just for informing the students of the issues, but also in giving them the confidence to vote and teaching them how the process works.

“I think it gives us background knowledge before we step out to go vote so we can be extremely confident in what we’re voting for and have an understanding of what we’re voting for,” said senior Dougie Peoples.

Not only did the class instruction inform students, but the practice of going in a group with a teacher to guide them was helpful as well, according to student Riley Gelling.

“I feel like it kind of takes the pressure off,” Gelling said. “The first time, it helps you know where to go, how to do it.”

In giving the students the knowledge and confidence to vote, Hibbard has also helped teach students that their voices, and their votes, matter.

“I think that being able to have a say in your town and community is important because then you get to be heard and not be another number,” senior Miranda Murray said.

Not every student in the class was able to partake. Senior Maycee Anderson, who turns 18 in May, went to the courthouse but couldn’t register. However, she said she feels the class has prepared her for the next election.

“Now I know more about the candidates and I know the different types of legislators and stuff, and I just feel a lot more knowledgeable than I was before,” she said.