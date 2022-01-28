 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Butte Central schools to celebrate National Catholic Schools week

  • 0
Don Peoples

Don Peoples Jr. addresses the student body at Butte Central High School to celebrate National Catholic School Week in this 2020 file photo.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Butte Central Catholic Schools will join 5,981 Catholic schools and over 1.6 million U.S. students in celebration of National Catholic Schools Week 2022. The week-long celebration begins Saturday and continues through Saturday, Feb. 5. Twenty-three Montana Catholic schools will participate.

The national theme for 2022 is Faith, Excellence and Service. It reflects the challenge of Pope Francis, who calls on Catholic schools to prepare future leaders of the Catholic Church.

Throughout the week, Butte Central Schools will hold a series of special events and activities.

On Saturday, Butte Central parents and staff members deliver “thank you” messages to parishioners. On Wednesday, an All-School Mass will be held at St. Ann’s Church at 1:45 p.m. Students from Butte Central High School and elementary school will attend and it is open to the community.

On Thursday, the Butte Central Foundation will host a Parish Appreciation Luncheon. Lunches will be delivered to staffs of Butte’s six Catholic Parishes as a thank you for their support of Catholic education.

People are also reading…

In addition, a series of activities will be held throughout the week to honor volunteers, faculty and students.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News