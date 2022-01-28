Butte Central schools to celebrate National Catholic Schools week

Butte Central Catholic Schools will join 5,981 Catholic schools and over 1.6 million U.S. students in celebration of National Catholic Schools Week 2022. The week-long celebration begins Saturday and continues through Saturday, Feb. 5. Twenty-three Montana Catholic schools will participate.

The national theme for 2022 is Faith, Excellence and Service. It reflects the challenge of Pope Francis, who calls on Catholic schools to prepare future leaders of the Catholic Church.

Throughout the week, Butte Central Schools will hold a series of special events and activities.

On Saturday, Butte Central parents and staff members deliver “thank you” messages to parishioners. On Wednesday, an All-School Mass will be held at St. Ann’s Church at 1:45 p.m. Students from Butte Central High School and elementary school will attend and it is open to the community.

On Thursday, the Butte Central Foundation will host a Parish Appreciation Luncheon. Lunches will be delivered to staffs of Butte’s six Catholic Parishes as a thank you for their support of Catholic education.

In addition, a series of activities will be held throughout the week to honor volunteers, faculty and students.

