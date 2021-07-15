Butte Central says hello to new elementary principal, new teachers

Students will start the upcoming year at Butte Central Elementary School with a new principal at the helm, but many are already familiar with Dawn Ann Peterson.
She’s been a volunteer teacher at the school for a couple of years so she knows a lot of the kids, parents and other faculty, too, and is looking forward to seeing some new young faces when the year starts Aug. 23.
“I’m just going to walk in and we’ll work as a team,” Peterson said Thursday after she was formally introduced as the new principal for Central’s preschool to eighth-grade program. “There is just such an amazing staff and I felt their presence walking in.”
Dozens of teachers and parents were on hand at the Maroon Activities Center as Peterson was introduced along with five new teachers. Don Peoples Jr., president of Butte Central Catholic Schools, also talked about new academic programs for the fall.
He said there are 255 kids enrolled for the fall at the elementary level so far — up by 15 over last school year — and they include children of six new families that have moved to Butte and registered at Central. There are 110 students enrolled for Butte Central High School.
There is room for more at every grade level, he said, but more teachers might need to be hired to accommodate the higher number of students.
“That’s an exciting thing to deal with in the final weeks of the summer,” he said.
Peterson replaces Paul Richardson as elementary principal. He left to become a vice principal at Missoula Catholic Schools.
Peterson was a principal at an RYO (Reintegrating Youthful Offender) facility in Galen from 2002 to 2010 and was an administrator for three years at AWARE Inc., which provides mental health and developmental disabilities services for adults and children.
She has taught at Central voluntarily the past couple of years, which “says something about her dedication to Catholic education,” Peoples said.
Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from University of Montana Western and a master’s in education leadership from Montana State University. She and her husband, Tom Peterson, have four children and are members of St. Patrick’s Church.
Peoples also introduced five new teachers.
Caroline Burns will teach music; Jerilyn Woods will teach middle school science and an introductory course in Spanish; Alex Rouse is the new activities director; Michael Hessler will teach math in seventh and eighth grades; and Kara Button will be a part-time teacher, with her precise assignment to be determined.
Peoples said Central was already blessed with great, veteran teachers and told parents, “I think you are going to be thrilled with the caliber of talent we are adding.”