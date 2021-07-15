Butte Central says hello to new elementary principal, new teachers

Students will start the upcoming year at Butte Central Elementary School with a new principal at the helm, but many are already familiar with Dawn Ann Peterson.

She’s been a volunteer teacher at the school for a couple of years so she knows a lot of the kids, parents and other faculty, too, and is looking forward to seeing some new young faces when the year starts Aug. 23.

“I’m just going to walk in and we’ll work as a team,” Peterson said Thursday after she was formally introduced as the new principal for Central’s preschool to eighth-grade program. “There is just such an amazing staff and I felt their presence walking in.”

Dozens of teachers and parents were on hand at the Maroon Activities Center as Peterson was introduced along with five new teachers. Don Peoples Jr., president of Butte Central Catholic Schools, also talked about new academic programs for the fall.

He said there are 255 kids enrolled for the fall at the elementary level so far — up by 15 over last school year — and they include children of six new families that have moved to Butte and registered at Central. There are 110 students enrolled for Butte Central High School.