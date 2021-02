Homecoming king and queen for the 2020-21 school year at Butte Central High School are Cale Stillwagon and Avery Kelly.

The two were announced just before the boys’ varsity game against the Anaconda Copperheads Tuesday night at the Maroon Activities Center.

He is the son of Jesse and Julie Stillwagon. She is the daughter of Brodie and Niki Kelly.

