Butte Central’s annual prom Friday night

The Butte Central High School prom runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Prom king and queen will be announced at 8 p.m.
Princesses and their parents are:
Lily Ahlborn, daughter of Karla and Mark Ahlborn
Marissa Anderson, daughter of Jolene Turner and Ken Anderson
Lexis Earles, daughter of Misti and TJ Earles
Taylor Harrington, daughter of Lianne and Dewey Harrington
Delaney Hasquet, daughter of Dee Dee and Ron Hasquet
Mati McGree, daughter of Noelle and Matt McGree
Maci Reopelle, daughter of Jamie and Bob Reopelle
Jaci Stillwagon, daughter of Traci and Chris Godman
Princes and their parents are:
Jacob Chebul, son of Kathy and Chris Chebul
John Crossman, son of Leah St. Pierre-Crossman, and Josh and Misti Crossman
Philip Dwyer, son of Diana and Robert Dwyer
John Fisher, son of Jackie and Mike Fisher