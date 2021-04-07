 Skip to main content
Butte Central’s annual prom Friday night
Butte Central’s annual prom Friday night

The Butte Central High School prom runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Prom king and queen will be announced at 8 p.m.

Princesses and their parents are:

Lily Ahlborn, daughter of Karla and Mark Ahlborn

Marissa Anderson, daughter of Jolene Turner and Ken Anderson

Lexis Earles, daughter of Misti and TJ Earles

Taylor Harrington, daughter of Lianne and Dewey Harrington

Delaney Hasquet, daughter of Dee Dee and Ron Hasquet

Mati McGree, daughter of Noelle and Matt McGree

Maci Reopelle, daughter of Jamie and Bob Reopelle

Jaci Stillwagon, daughter of Traci and Chris Godman

Princes and their parents are:

Jacob Chebul, son of Kathy and Chris Chebul

John Crossman, son of Leah St. Pierre-Crossman, and Josh and Misti Crossman

Philip Dwyer, son of Diana and Robert Dwyer

John Fisher, son of Jackie and Mike Fisher

Lewis Icopini, son of Pat Danks and Gary Icopini

Egan Lester, son of June Pusich-Lester and Ed Lester

Brenden Roat, son of Heidi Gulbro and Wes Ogan

Ian Williams, son of Melissa and Doug Ross, and Gerald Williams

