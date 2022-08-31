Butte Central opens with added teachers, expansion of dual credit program

Although Butte Central Schools are still searching for a principal, they seem to be starting on a high note, superintendent Don Peoples Jr. said. Central started classes Monday with 15 new teachers across the high school and elementary, an increase in enrollment and a plan to continue expansion of its dual credit program, Peoples said.

Right now, Peoples is acting principal and he said that due to a nationwide teacher and administrator shortage, there’s “not been a lot of interest in the position.”

Despite this, Central’s administration hired 10 new teachers at the high school — including a part-time English teacher and administrative assistant — and five at the elementary school, which serves pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

“We feel blessed in light of a nationwide teacher crisis,” Peoples said. “We just feel really excited about the caliber of teachers we’ve been able to bring on board.”

Melissa Hibbard, who will be teaching world history, US history, government and psychology at the high school, commuted to Central from her home in Whitehall when she attended her senior year.

She contacted her alma mater again when a student of hers in Avon — where she was the supervising teacher of the fifth through eighth grades — expressed interest in playing football at Central.

Hibbard said she got to talking with Peoples and sent him her resume. Because Hibbard has a masters and Ph.D. in history, she could teach the history and government classes for dual credit, something she said the school was looking for.

She has a bachelor’s in psychology, and while she can’t teach that elective for dual-credit, she’s working with Peoples to potentially make it an AP class, she said.

“I’m really pursuing history in a way that’s not names, dates and right and wrong answers,” Hibbard said. She added that the classes will be focused on storytelling, comparing and contrasting, with a “heavy writing component.”

Sabrina Holland-Kump, who’s teaching middle-school English, is one of the new hires … kind of. Holland-Kump taught English at the high school from 2005-2008 before moving away and pursuing a variety of jobs outside of the classroom. When she returned to Butte, she wanted to get back in the classroom.

Holland-Kump said the school reached out to her about a potential teaching position and she said “One-thousand percent yes, even though I’ve never taught middle school before.”

She said that although her tenure so far has been brief, she’s felt like part of a family.

“I’ve never felt more like I was part of a community than I have at Central,” she said.

As far as her classes go, she said they’re going to focus a lot on writing and moving away from “the old, argumentative style of writing.” She also said the class will be focusing on the standard literature, fiction, non-fiction, poetry and Butte history.

Peoples also said both the elementary and high school have seen an increase in enrollment from last year. The high school, he said, has five new students this year, up from about 100 last year, he said.

Enrollment at the elementary, on the other hand, has increased almost 21% from about 240 kids last year to about 290 this year.

Normally, Peoples said, the sixth grade is part of the middle school, but last year it was made to be part of the elementary school.

Peoples said this year’s jump in enrollment and the need for more classroom space resulted in the sixth grade being part of the middle school again.

“It’s a good problem to have,” he said.

Peoples said that while the staff at Central is staying vigilant with respect to COVID-19, there are “no restrictions at all right now,” and the school is still communicating regularly with the health department.

He also said the high school is continuing to expand its dual credit program, “so we have several students taking courses at Tech during the day.”

There’s also Spanish being taught on campus this year, which he called a “big thing,” and that business and accounting classes will be taught on campus this year rather than primarily online like last year.