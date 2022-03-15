 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Butte Central names Friday's prom royalty candidates

  • 0

The Butte Central High School prom runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St.

Prom king and queen will be announced at 7:45 p.m.

Princesses

Sydnie Byrnes, daughter of Timmy and Tracy Byrnes

Payton Hartwick, daughter of Jeff and Velvet Hartwick

Mariya Tregidga, daughter of Scott and Lisa Tregidga

Princes 

Gage Guldseth, son of Todd and Amy Guldseth

Eric Hart, son of Larry and Julie Hart

Danny Holland, son of Joe and Beth Holland

Brayden Keane, son of Kevin and Carrie Keane

George Riojas, son of Kelci Thatcher and Amanda Krieg

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elderly Asian woman attacked, struck 125 times in New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News