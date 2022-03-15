Butte Central names Friday's prom royalty candidates

The Butte Central High School prom runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St.
Prom king and queen will be announced at 7:45 p.m.
Princesses
Sydnie Byrnes, daughter of Timmy and Tracy Byrnes
Payton Hartwick, daughter of Jeff and Velvet Hartwick
Mariya Tregidga, daughter of Scott and Lisa Tregidga
Princes
Gage Guldseth, son of Todd and Amy Guldseth
Eric Hart, son of Larry and Julie Hart
Danny Holland, son of Joe and Beth Holland
Brayden Keane, son of Kevin and Carrie Keane
George Riojas, son of Kelci Thatcher and Amanda Krieg