Butte Central Maroons to celebrate Homecoming

Butte Central High School's Homecoming activities are this week.
Royalty will be introduced at the start of the varsity volleyball match against Corvallis Thursday, Sept. 15. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center. The royalty will also be presented at halftime of the football game against Hamilton on Friday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Montana Tech's Bob Green Field. The king and queen will be announced and crowned at halftime.
The Homecoming parade starts at noon Friday, leaving from the Galena Street side of the school. The Homecoming dance is scheduled 10 to 11:30 p.m. Friday night at the MAC.
The candidates are:
PRINCESSES
Meredith Varady, daughter of Allyson Varady
People are also reading…
Maycee Anderson, daughter of Jolene Turner and Ken Anderson
Brooke Badovinac, daughter of Amanda and Brett Badovinac
Jaeden Berger, daughter of Kennda and Tim Berger
PRINCES
Garrett Button, son of Kara and Paul Button
Ethan Andersch, son of Roseann Boyce and Norm Andersch
Trevor Phillips, son of Sabrina and Dan Tauscher
Cayden Kibler, son of Amy Jo Pahut and Ryan Kibler
Riley Gelling, son of April and Shane Gelling