Butte Central Maroons to celebrate Homecoming

Royalty will be introduced at the start of the varsity volleyball match against Corvallis Thursday, Sept. 15. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Maroon Activities Center. The royalty will also be presented at halftime of the football game against Hamilton on Friday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Montana Tech's Bob Green Field. The king and queen will be announced and crowned at halftime.