Butte Central High School's homecoming activities are Friday.

The Maroons football team will take on the Corvallis Blue Devils at 7 p.m. at Montana Tech. Homecoming royalty will be introduced at halftime, and the king and queen will be crowned.

A homecoming parade starts at noon at the MAC Center and heads toward the uptown area (Park and Montana streets, Montana and Mercury streets).

Following the game, a dance will be held at the MAC from 9 to 11 p.m.

The candidates are:

PRINCESSES

Ella Moodry, daughter of Mark and Shannon Moodry

Lucy Kelly, daughter of Brodie and Nikole Kelly

Alice Stajcar, daughter of Mark and Annette Stajcar

Hannah Burgess, daughter of Jeff and Heidi Burgess

Cloe Stillwagon, daughter of Jess and Julie Stillwagon

PRINCES

Greysen Gillis, son of Korey Gillis

Bryce Keane, son of Kevin and Carrie Keane

Rafe Smagula, son of Carl and Stacy Smagula

Jack Keeley, son of John and Mollie Keeley