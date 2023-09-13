Butte Central High School's homecoming activities are Friday.
The Maroons football team will take on the Corvallis Blue Devils at 7 p.m. at Montana Tech. Homecoming royalty will be introduced at halftime, and the king and queen will be crowned.
A homecoming parade starts at noon at the MAC Center and heads toward the uptown area (Park and Montana streets, Montana and Mercury streets).
Following the game, a dance will be held at the MAC from 9 to 11 p.m.
The candidates are:
PRINCESSES
- Ella Moodry, daughter of Mark and Shannon Moodry
- Lucy Kelly, daughter of Brodie and Nikole Kelly
- Alice Stajcar, daughter of Mark and Annette Stajcar
- Hannah Burgess, daughter of Jeff and Heidi Burgess
- Cloe Stillwagon, daughter of Jess and Julie Stillwagon
PRINCES
- Greysen Gillis, son of Korey Gillis
- Bryce Keane, son of Kevin and Carrie Keane
- Rafe Smagula, son of Carl and Stacy Smagula
- Jack Keeley, son of John and Mollie Keeley