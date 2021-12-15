Butte Central introduces new scholarship program

Thanks to recent fundraising success, the Butte Central Catholic School System is introducing a new scholarship program designed to increase scholarships available for both current families attending Butte Central Catholic Schools and new enrollees to the school system.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce to the Butte community that we have raised significant funds to strengthen our scholarship program,” said Don Peoples Jr., Butte Central Catholic Schools’ superintendent and president. “We are grateful to have the support of an incredible group of parents, alumni, and benefactors who stepped forward in the last year with gifts to our scholarship fund.”

This past January, Roy Simperman, a member of the class of 1958, established a matching gift challenge for scholarship contributions. In the challenge, Simperman agreed to match all gifts up to $250,000. In October, the fundraising effort surpassed the goal with $252,000 from 120 donors.

“We can’t thank Roy enough for his dedication to Butte Central,” said Peoples. “His leadership made it possible for Butte Central Catholic Schools to raise $502,000 in new scholarship dollars.

In November, two additional major gifts were pledged to the school system’s scholarship fund. The first contribution was from Simperman, who committed an additional $100,000 to fund the Simperman Scholarship of Academic Excellence Scholarship Program (SSOAE) for the current school year.

A graduate of Boys Central High School, Simperman established the program in 2018 to promote academic excellence and encourage families to pursue Catholic education.

The second gift consists of another $250,000 matching gift scholarship challenge given by an anonymous donor who will match all scholarship contributions, up to $250,000.

“We are immensely grateful to this benefactor, and we look forward to reaching out to our school family in this fundraising effort,” commented Peoples.

According to Peoples, the generosity of benefactors in recent months has helped strengthen the school’s scholarship fund. The school plans to launch an aggressive fundraising campaign to meet the newest matching gift challenge and grow the scholarship fund to over $1 million before the 2022-2023 school year.

The growth in the scholarship fund has prompted school officials to unveil the BC Merit Scholarship Program, which will be available to families for the 2022-23 school year. It will provide a significant number of scholarships to families and students.

Families interested in learning more about the BC Merit Scholarship Program are asked to call the Butte Central administrative office at 406-723-6706. Benefactors interested in supporting the matching gift challenge are also asked to call the administrative office.

