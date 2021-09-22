Butte Central High School names Homecoming royalty

Butte Central's 2021-22 Homecoming royalty will be presented just before the varsity volleyball game against the Stevensville Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. The king and queen will be announced at halftime of the football game against Corvallis Friday, Sept. 24, at Montana Tech.

Central's Homecoming parade starts at 11:30 a.m. on Galena Street at the school and travels south on Idaho Street, east on Mercury Street, north on Main Street, west on Park Street, south on Idaho Street and back to Butte Central High School.

The Homecoming dance will be 9:30 p.m. to midnight at the Maroon Activities Center.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The candidates are:

PRINCESSES:

Kinley Hamilton, daughter of Hope Hamilton and Jeremy Garrison

Alexia Martin, daughter of William Martin and Jennifer Olsen

Rileigh McGree, daughter of Dan and Lisa McGree

Sofee Thatcher, daughter of Chunky Thatcher and Leah Francisco

PRINCES:

Austin Harrington, son of TJ and Kelli Harrington

Enrico Oriesek, son of Daniel and Romana Oriesek

Keagan Johnston, son of Keith and Kelly Johnston

Bryson Sestrich, son of Jamie and John Sestrich

Joseph Sholey, son of Steve and Pam Sholey

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1