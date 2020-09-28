Butte Central High remains closed for another week due to COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Butte Central High School will remain closed for another week after students recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Don Peoples Jr., president of Butte Central Schools, said the district closed the high school last week after officials at Central High became aware of a positive case at the school on Friday, Sept. 18.

Butte Central Elementary, meanwhile, remains open for in-person instruction.

The high school, which includes roughly 110 students in grades 9 to 12, will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 5, Peoples said. Teachers, in the meantime, have been providing remote instruction to students during the temporary closure.

Peoples said school leaders have been working closely with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to conduct contact tracing to determine who has been exposed.

Several Butte Central High students and a faculty member have been quarantined, Peoples said, and only one other student has tested positive since the school’s first positive case. He said the two students are related.

“It appears that we were able to stop the spread of the virus,” he said. “We’re pleased with the work the health department has done.”