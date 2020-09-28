Butte Central High remains closed for another week due to COVID-19 cases

Butte Central High School will remain closed for another week after students recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Don Peoples Jr., president of Butte Central Schools, said the district closed the high school last week after officials at Central High became aware of a positive case at the school on Friday, Sept. 18.
Butte Central Elementary, meanwhile, remains open for in-person instruction.
The high school, which includes roughly 110 students in grades 9 to 12, will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 5, Peoples said. Teachers, in the meantime, have been providing remote instruction to students during the temporary closure.
Peoples said school leaders have been working closely with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to conduct contact tracing to determine who has been exposed.
Several Butte Central High students and a faculty member have been quarantined, Peoples said, and only one other student has tested positive since the school’s first positive case. He said the two students are related.
“It appears that we were able to stop the spread of the virus,” he said. “We’re pleased with the work the health department has done.”
Peoples said students and faculty members are “eager to go back to in-person learning.”
After several delays related to COVID-19, the Butte Central varsity football team is scheduled to resume its 2020 season with a game against Libby High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Montana Tech’s stadium.
In a season that has been hampered by COVID-19, the Maroons have only been able to play two games so far. Central forfeited its season opener against Hamilton before being defeated by Frenchtown and Dillon in its next two games. Games against Corvallis and Stevensville were called off.
Butte Central’s Homecoming week, which was originally scheduled for last week, was also called off and postponed due to the school closure. Homecoming is now set for Oct. 19-23.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.