Soon-to-be Butte Central High School graduates Trevor Phillips and Meredith Varady can’t wait to receive their high schools diplomas and are even more excited to begin new chapters in their lives. It’s time to move on, and they’re both ready.

Phillips is headed to Arizona to study psychology at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Meanwhile, Varady will be a bit closer to home, studying biology through the pre-med program at Carroll College in Helena.

Both believe the lessons learned in high school will serve them well as they further their education.

Varady, who is the class co-salutatorian, says her four years at Butte Central Catholic has taught her that if you work hard, you’ll get where you need to go.

“Central has definitely taught me that,” said Varady, who is also a competitive tennis player and works at the Hanging 5 Restaurant.

For Phillips, Central has made him realize the importance of community and making an effort to establish a much more personal connection.

“It has helped that I was able to collaborate with people rather than going it alone,” he said.

A member of Central’s pep band, Phillips stayed busy throughout high school. If he wasn’t studying or working at Wendy’s, he was practicing on his guitar, singing a few notes, playing the piano or taking a turn on the mandolin.

For Varady, it was no hardship to pick a college major. She made her mind up years ago.

“Since I was little, I have wanted to be a doctor,” said Varady, who plans to become an obstetrician-gynecologist.

There’s a reason Phillips chose psychology. He has witnessed how mental health issues have affected people close to him.

“I have seen how they have struggled with it,” said Phillips. “It’s a good way for me to help.”

Even though they are both eager to head off to college, Phillips and Varady will miss the close camaraderie they both came to rely on at Central.

“We have definitely stuck together,” said Varady. “It just feels like family.”

That familial feeling was never more apparent for Phillips than when Butte Central won the 2022 State A basketball championship.

“It was a big moment for the school,” recalled Phillips. “When we won, the band played the school song for a solid 10 minutes.”

Phillips and Varady will be joining 22 more classmates, including co-valedictorians Ethan Andersch and Miranda Murray, along with co-salutatorian, Dougie Peoples, for a Mass and a graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Ann’s Church.

Graduates also include Maycee Anderson, Brooke Badovinac, Jaeden Berger, Garrett Button, Rye Doherty, Logan Dubois, Riley Gelling, Kyle Holter, Mia Keeley, Cayden Kibler, Randy Larson, Nick Lester, Eric Loos, Hattie Mehring, Jessica Northcutt, Konnor Pochervina, Alex Smagula, Cora Wall and Dvorak Williams.

Prior to graduation, a baccalaureate awards breakfast will be held at 10 a.m. at the Maroon Activities Center. Collectively, the class has been offered $2.3 million in college scholarships.