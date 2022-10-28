Butte Central fourth-graders create pumpkin saints

Butte is loyal to traditions.

It’s tradition for a team to take a ride on the firetruck after winning a state championship. It’s tradition to watch the fireworks shoot off from the Big “M.” The list is endless.

Another tradition is for the fourth-grade class at Butte Central Elementary to have fun every year at this time, all the while learning important lessons about their religion, Catholicism.

In the gym Friday morning 27 decorated pumpkins adorned the school stage. These were no ordinary pumpkins though. Each one represented a different saint in the Catholic Church.

The project is a way to commemorate the day after Halloween, All Saints’ Day, which is celebrated to honor the “heroes” of the Catholic church.

“We all like to believe in heroes,” said fourth-grade teacher Barb Peoples, who oversaw the project, “and saints are real heroes.”

Each and every fourth-grader participated as Peoples assigned each student a different saint. All were chosen carefully to fit each child’s personality.

The students also spent a good deal of time researching the physical characteristics of their saints and each pumpkin reflects those features.

Peoples, who is in her 33rd year teaching at Butte Central, looked forward to implementing this particular project not only because the kids love it, but also the important lesson it conveys.

“Our saints provide examples of how to make things right, overcome adversity,” said Peoples, “and keep going, even when things in our lives become very difficult.”

Andrew White’s pumpkin was St. Andrew the Apostle, red hair and all. The patron saint of fishermen and singers, Catholics of Scotland, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and Patras in Greece also claim him.

White liked working on the project and learned a lot about this particular saint.

“It helped us to understand our church history,” said White.

Peoples’ students have been hard at it to complete the project, which included not only turning pumpkins into replicas of saints, but completing “saintly” drawings as well. To top it all off, all students had to make their way to the podium to give their reports.

“I don’t like being on stage,” admitted Brylure Schafer, whose saint, Aloysius Gonzaga, is the patron saint of youth and students.

On a more positive note, Schafer loved creating his pumpkin and, he said, “It only took me a couple of days to write my report.”

Lilly Sorensen didn’t mind being on stage. She was happy to share with family and friends everything she knew about St. Elizabeth Seton, who was the first American-born to be canonized.

The fact that the project turned out to be a team effort was also part of the allure for Sorensen.

“It was fun because everybody shared with each other,” said Sorensen, “and we read our speeches to each other.”

Frances Shahan and Madisyn Schott now know there is a patron saint of cooks and a patron saint of fire prevention.

Shahan did her report on St. Martha, who apparently was a stellar chef, and Schott worked on St. Catherine of Siena, who was also the patron saint of not just Siena, but the entire country of Italy, and Europe, as well.

“St. Martha liked to cook everything,” Shahan said.

Schott was impressed with a little known fact about St. Catherine.

“She had 25 siblings,” said Schott.

Noah Bumgarter enjoyed learning more about Francis of Assisi, patron saint of not just animals, but the environment, too.

“He really took good care of the animals,” said Bumgarter.

The best part of the whole project for Hugo Novak and Vincent Tang was creating their pumpkins.

Novak did his homework when it came to St. Anthony, patron saint of lost causes, but with an added bonus.

“I learned more about my faith,” said Novak.

Tang got St. Isidore of Seville, not to be confused with St. Isidore, patron saint of farmers.

St. Isidore was a scholar and theologian, who, although born in 636 A.D., is now a patron saint of the internet, too.

“He was an interesting and it was fun to learn about him,” said Tang.