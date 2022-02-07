Butte Central Education Foundation plans awards ceremony

The Butte Central Education Foundation will hold its awards and dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the Cote Family Lobby and Reception Area in the Maroon Activities Center.

Several individuals and families will be honored at the event for their dedication and support of Butte Central Catholic Schools and Catholic education.

During the ceremony, the 2021 recipients of the Cote Volunteerism Award will be honored. The award, which is named in honor of its first recipients Harp and Esther Cote, is designed to recognize outstanding volunteerism and dedication to Butte Central Catholic Schools. The new recipients include Meg Downey, Jolene Turner, Gerry Durkin, Ron Hasquet, Terry Tregear, and Kyle and Terran McGree.

The Distinguished Graduate Award will be presented to longtime educator Diane Johnson, a member of the class of 1967 and current math teacher at Butte Central High School, along with 1984 graduate Jim Shea, a justice on Montana Supreme Court.

The Butte Central Foundation Board of Directors will honor Ed Simonich and Cathy Gallagher with the Maroon Legends Award, which recognizes outstanding former Maroon athletes and coaches who have gone on to make significant contributions to the community.

Simonich, who died in 1965, was a legendary football coach for the Maroons and 1981 graduate, Cathy Gallagher Brannon, who was a track star for the Maroons.

In conclusion, a number of people will be presented with the Walsh Benefactors Award, established by the Butte Central Education Foundation in honor of benefactors Jack Walsh and Tom Walsh.

The new recipients include Clifton McLaughlin, Ed and Bunny Renouard, Bryan and Meg Bradshaw, Dan and Judy Regan, Bernie and Peggy Boyle, George and Marylou Waldman, Joseph Sullivan, Lou and Hazel Sullivan, and Patricia Leskovar

Following the awards portion of the ceremony, several individuals and families will be honored for their generosity and support of Butte Central Catholic Schools. Several new endowments, which were recently established to support Butte Central Schools, will be officially dedicated into Butte Central’s Memorial Endowment Program.

The new endowments include the Pat Dudley Memorial Scholarship, Marie Hubley Endowed Memorial Scholarship, Jim McCaughey Endowed Memorial Scholarship, Mary Burke Orizotti Memorial Scholarship and Lorraine Mahoney Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

Following the ceremony, a reception will be held for all honorees and those in attendance. The event is open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0