Butte Central classmates on same career paths

Maggie Stimatz and Joseph Sehulster, graduating seniors at Butte Central High School, have a lot more in common than just being classmates.

The two 18-year-olds, both stand-out athletes, have known each other since kindergarten. As members of the National Honor Society, both have excelled in school and have chosen nursing as their career goal.

They have also picked Catholic institutions to further their education. One, however, has chosen to attend Gonzaga University, the other is headed to Carroll College.

Attending Gonzaga is a family tradition for Stimatz, whose grandfather, Larry, father, Joe and three aunts, Margaret Ann, Marcia and Betsy are all “Zags.”

“It’s always been my dream,” said Stimatz.

Nursing was also part of that dream. For as long as she can remember, Stimatz has had an interest in medicine and helping others.

“This is a good path for me,” she said. “There are a lot of options in this field.”

As for Sehulster, he got a scholarship to attend Carroll and is looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

“I feel pretty good about it and excited,” he said.

Like Stimatz, he enjoys helping others and feels his next career path will help to achieve his goals. Down the road, he hopes to work in an emergency room or trauma center.

“The field of nursing fits me best,” he said, “and suits my personality.”

The 2022 graduating class at Butte Central totals 24, and Stimatz and Sehulster both feel they have thrived in the smaller classroom setting.

“It gave us an opportunity to work closer with our teachers when we needed additional help,” explained Stimatz. “More one-one-one helped me focus.”

Sehulster agreed.

“Our teachers were always willing to help with anything,” he said.

Stimatz and Sehulster also both took advantage of the college credit program.

“Central provided us a lot of opportunities to further our education,” said Stimatz.

“The college credits really helped and will transfer,” added Sehulster.

The teenagers know that heading off to college will be a big adjustment and are somewhat prepared.

“It will be hard to leave,” Stimatz acknowledged, “but it’s a good time to grow.”

Stimatz will definitely miss her parents, Joe and Beth, and younger brother, Patrick, but knows they will visit from time to time.

“They have to,” she laughed. “They have season tickets for the basketball season.”

Sehulster, son of Jennifer and Thomas Sehulster, is the youngest of five boys, and is glad Helena is not too far way.

“I’m nervous about not seeing everyone,” he confessed, “but I’m hoping to be prepared.”

Looking back on their years at Central, the two teens said they have plenty of great memories.

One such memory is quite recent — Butte Central taking top honors at the State A basketball championship March 12.

The Maroons took down Lewistown’s Golden Eagles in Missoula’s Dahlberg Arena by a score of 61 to 58.

“Winning state was awesome,” grinned Sehulster, who was a member of the first-place team.

Stimatz viewed the whole weekend as a good bonding moment.

“That experience was fun,” she said. “It brought us together as a school.”

Another adjustment is just around the bend and it’s one neither is looking forward to. The two will miss seeing their classmates every day.

Stimatz is the only member of the 2022 graduating class headed to Gonzaga, and only two, including Sehulster, will be at Carroll.

“Most of our class has grown up together,” said Stimatz. “We are a close-knit group,” said Stimatz.

Over the years, Sehulster said he and his classmates have just gotten closer.

“When something goes wrong,” he explained, “we rally around each other.”

The group will rally one more time as the class of 2022 graduates at 1 p.m. today at St. Ann’s Church.

