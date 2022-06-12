Butte Central Class of 1970 turns 70

During the summer of 2020, the pandemic put the kibosh on celebrations, big and small, including Butte Central High School Class of 1970's 50th reunion.

In hindsight, that may not have been so bad, because these classmates, the majority being born in 1952, looked toward the future instead and planned for a 52nd class reunion or more importantly, a birthday party dubbed the “class of 1970 turns 70.” Now, that’s something to celebrate!

They’re in good company. A number of celebrities share the same birth year, including Liam Neeson, Annie Potts, George Strait, Mickey Rourke, Alfre Woodard, John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, Laraine Newman and Dan Aykroyd.

Not so sure they’ll be thrilled to know 70 candles will adorn Vladmir Putin’s cake this year, too.

Closer to home, the Butte Civic Center shares the same milestone. Dedicated on March 18, 1952, Dr. Harry G. Farrell told a crowd of around 5,000 that “the people of no other city have a history so unique, so fired with the blood of pioneer forefathers, and so blessed by natural environment as do the people of Butte.”

It’s not too surprising these men and women decided to put a different spin on the classic high school reunion. They were trailblazers in their youth.

Just weeks before the teen-agers started their senior year, astronaut Neil Armstrong would become the first man on the moon.

A bit of an exaggeration (okay, a lot), but not unlike Armstrong, these classmates were preparing to venture into the unknown, too. The class would become the first to graduate from the newly formed co-educational high school, Butte Central.

That’s right, prior to the 1969-70 school year, the girls attended their own school and the boys had their own just down the street. It was a whole new ballgame for both sides.

Senior year started out, literally, with a bang.

On the morning of Sept. 1, 1969, it was discovered that a “highly professional” burglary took place at the Golden Rule, 3939 Harrison Ave. A blowtorch was used to open the store’s safe, which contained $25,000. The bandits also made off with some rifles. One law enforcement official described the break-in as a “beautiful job.”

By the way, $25,000 was nothing to sneeze at — not then, not now. That same amount, in 2022, is the equivalent of nearly $197,000.

School had barely started when, on Sept. 5, the Mighty Maroons would experience their one and only football loss of the year, and that was to cross-town rivals, Butte High School. It was late in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs were able to eke out a win by a score of 16-12.

Homecoming was held the following month, on Oct. 18, and Mother Nature kept the fall day warm and sunny. The seniors apparently could predict the future as well. The theme of their first-place float was “Today the Hawks, Tomorrow State.”

Following their loss to the Bulldogs, the Maroons would go on to dominate on the football field, whether competing at home or out of town. On Nov. 8, the team would take on the Polson Pirates and become State “A” champions.

An estimated 5,500 Central fans were on hand as their team defeated the Pirates, 20-6. If you’re wondering, yes, people from Polson were there as well, but apparently not included in the count. Montana Standard sports editor Hudson Willse wrote that “the victory extended the Maroons’ winning streak to eight games and snapped Polson’s string of triumphs at 13.”

A coincidence? Perhaps, but the last time the Maroons took state in football was the year these 1970 grads were born. Days after the win, the team would be honored with a dinner held at Mal’s Supper Club.

Thanksgiving was on the horizon and the season of giving meant students and faculty got to work collecting food for baskets. Led by seniors Mike Ocks, Kerry Riley and Ed Jones, the school was able to distribute 26 baskets. The school was just as successful the following month, when Christmas came around.

It was a new decade when an early-morning explosion and fire on Jan. 9, 1970, took out the Radio Bar at 219 N. Main St. At the time, the Mining City had nearly 70 taverns, with more than 10 located on Main Street.

The Montana Standard announced Jan. 21 that Butte Central senior Pat Duffy was the American Legion’s oratorical contest winner.

“Democracy will perish if we become apathetic and do not care about the future,” wrote Duffy. “In the United States, we may be divided, but we are united in the great instrument — the Constitution.”

The Golden Rule was not the only profitable break-in of senior year.

Nearly $4,000 was taken from the Romney Inn at 2910 Harrison Ave. A lone gunman entered the motel on March 2, 1970, and with rope in hand, tied up the night clerk and made off with $3,998.81. At the end of the month, three Uptown businesses, the Diana Shop, Brown Foods and Gene’s Furs were hit almost instantaneously.

These burglars not only got thousands of dollars in cash, but the weekend break-in netted the bandits clothes and food as well. They were a determined lot as a wall had to be torn down to get to Gene’s. Apparently, shoes held no interest as they bypassed Gamer’s Shoes in order to get to Gene’s.

The school year was coming to an end with more accolades for the senior class were to follow. Classmates decided to up their game with a presentation of “Spoon River Anthology,” with a cast that included Mark Morin, Robin Evans, Pat Duffy, Art Noonan, Dave Shea, Rosie Golette, Gretchen Thometz, Gisa Fiedler, Margie Woolverton and Diane Rotering.

The adaptation was so good that it was one of three plays included at the state speech meet. There, the play would earn the meet’s highest rating, superior.

The Maroons played hard during the 1969-70 basketball season, but a trophy alluded them. Well, except for one, the sportsmanship trophy. Basketball standout Jay Vogelsang was named to the state’s all-star Western Big 16 squad. During his senior year, Vogelsang averaged around 20 points a game.

The next month, the girls took home first place as they defeated Butte High, 45-25. The second annual “Sissy” (who came up with that name?) basketball game was played in the Montana Tech gymnasium.

Meanwhile, those first-place ribbons kept coming. The Outstanding Americans Foundation named classmate Diane Rotering the 1970 Outstanding Teenager of Montana. The honor student had accomplished much in her four years at Central, this award was just icing on the cake.

The school year ended with pomp and circumstance for most, but not for all.

Not everyone from the class of 1970 was allowed to walk across the stage during the ceremony. A few dozen got their diplomas alright, but in the mail, not on graduation night. Those who participated in senior skip day, which was most of the class, got in trouble, with suspensions. But, if a student managed to skip four or more classes, well no public laurels would be forthcoming.

Serendipity may have come into play once again. The graduation ceremony was held at, you guessed it, with the class’ “birthday buddy,” the Butte Civic Center.

On the night of May 29, 1970, the students were urged by Father Joseph Harrington, president of Carroll College, to “avoid all the routines of thinking, feeling and doing that enable human persons to get through life without living it.”

And by yet another twist of fate, these grads of long ago once again plan to take the college president’s advice to heart. On Thursday and Friday, June 16-17, the class of 1970 plans to “live it up” while celebrating seven decades of life!

