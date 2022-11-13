Butte Central celebrates 50 years of giving with annual dinner

December may be the season of giving, but don’t discount November. It, too, has its moments.

The annual Butte Central Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner, where students, faculty and volunteers join forces to cook for hundreds of Butte residents, is one such moment.

The traditional turkey feast is even more special this year, as the school notes a major milestone.

Fifty years ago, the school hosted its first dinner for Butte’s senior citizens, but it was not, as previously thought, held before Thanksgiving. Instead, students treated more than 100 residents to a Christmas gala of food and music on Dec. 23, 1972.

The dinner was the school’s way of saying thank you to the Butte community and its area senior citizens.

That all changed the following year. The sentiment remained the same, but the dinner was permanently moved to November. Since then, it’s been a tradition for Butte’s senior citizens to enjoy the home-cooked meal provided by Central just days before the actual Thanksgiving holiday.

What was also traditional was seeing long-time Central employee LaVerne Combo at the helm.

Combo died of cancer in 2002, but prior to her illness she was a force to be reckoned with, in and out of the kitchen. Where the woman got her energy was anybody’s guess.

Beloved by students and staff, Combo ran a tight ship as, year after year, she and her fellow volunteers, mashed potatoes, stirred that gravy, prepared the dressing, cooked and carved those turkeys, baked dozens of pies, and whipped that cream.

By all accounts, each year Combo, if she wasn’t standing in front of an oven, was a woman on a mission to assign various jobs to the students and recruit more volunteers.

Thirty years ago, one of those volunteers was Peggy Boyle, who in between catering jobs, cooked a couple of turkeys for the annual event.

“LaVerne knew me and my mom did a lot of catering and asked if I would cook some turkeys,” said Boyle, “and I said yes.”

It didn’t take long for Combo to get Boyle to not only cook a few turkeys, but to carve them as well. As the years passed, those chores multiplied.

“I was getting more and more roped in,” laughed Boyle.

The baton was passed to Boyle when, during a hospital visit, Combo had asked her to keep the dinner going.

“I told her I would,” said Boyle, “and here I am.”

The new “chief cook and bottle washer” officially took over in 2001, and it’s a position she takes seriously. In the days leading up to the dinner, the work can be overwhelming at times, but rewarding too.

“More importantly,” said Boyle, “I have kept my promise to LaVerne.”

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, who is a 1984 graduate of Butte Central, knows full well the work involved in getting the annual dinner ready. So does his youngest son, Nick Lester, who will graduate next year.

The two have had front-row seats to the event, working both as servers and drivers.

Forty years may have passed, but the sheriff knew then as he knows now, the gesture was not only sorely needed, but well-received.

“The people were always really happy to see us,” said the sheriff, “and that made you feel good.”

For Nick, he likes the fact that the dinner is not only a team effort, but that it is a way to contribute to the community.

“It’s one of the goals of what Central is trying to be as a school,” said Nick.

Brodie Kelly, varsity basketball coach for the Maroons, is a Central alumni as well.

A 1993 graduate, Kelly participated in the yearly event for three years. He got a pass his senior year as the Maroons were up against Sidney for the state football championship.

Those first three years of Thanksgiving dinners, though, Kelly remembers well.

“We felt good about helping others,” said Kelly, “and representing our school.”

This time around, his daughter Lucy, a junior, will be the family representative and she is looking forward to it.

For Lucy, it will be the first time working as volunteer for the dinner, since the pandemic put the banquet on hold her freshman and sophomore years.

She is looking forward to giving back to the community.

“It’s definitely going to be a group effort,” said Lucy. “We will all do our part.”

Looking back, what Mollie Keeley fondly remembered most about the Thanksgiving dinner was LaVerne Combo.

“LaVerne was totally in charge,” recalled Keeley, “she got everyone moving.”

Keeley spent her freshman and sophomore years on pie duty, which basically meant slicing up the pies and putting them on dessert plates. By her junior year, she was promoted to serving the food to their guests.

Keeley’s daughter Mia Keeley served up plenty of dishes her freshman year. COVID canceled the dinners her sophomore and junior years so she is anxious to participate in this year’s “awesome project.”

“We can give back to the community,” said Mia, “that’s the best part of it.”

This year’s dinner is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the school gym. Fifty years ago, approximately 100 of Butte’s senior citizens sat down to a holiday meal. That number has certainly grown through the years.

Whether it be in the gym or through home deliveries, students, staff and volunteers are planning to provide meals this year to between 500 and 650 people.